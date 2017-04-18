News By Tag
Surprising new film by British artists tours UK, exploring belief and identity
A diverse programme of film nominated by artists shortlisted for 2016 Film London Jarman Award
Selected 7, a collaboration between artists' film & video platform videoclub and Film London Artists' Moving Image Network (FLAMIN), is designed to present a cross-section of work by British-based artists across the UK. In the spirit of Derek Jarman's life and work as a queer activist and convention-defying filmmaker, Selected celebrates innovation, experimentation and risk-taking in artists' film.
Nominated by filmmakers shortlisted for the 2016 Film London Jarman Award – the accolade that recognises artists who are to our times what Derek Jarman was to his – Selected 7 represents what's exciting, inspiring and sometimes mysterious about artists' film today.
This year's selection sees the work of eight artists (seven of whom are female) presented, whose work explores themes of embodiment and identity, belief systems and gender, including Evan Ifekoya, Hannah Black, Rosie Carr, Ginte Regina, Phoebe Boswell, Adham Faramawy, Sarah Abu Abdallah and Sofia Albina Novikoff Unger.
Jamie Wyld, Director of videoclub and Chair of the Selected panel, says: 'Selected 7 offers a platform to emerging film artists that supports them to build profile at a crucial point in their career. Previous Selected artists have gone on to be nominated for the Jarman Award themselves, while others - such as Chooc Ly Tan of the 2011 and 2014 programmes - have been offered solo exhibitions as a result.'
Maggie Ellis, Head of Artists' Moving Image at Film London, says: 'The new wave of early career artist filmmakers are producing some remarkable work. Often highly personal and provocative, the work throws off the mantle of film conventions and plays with form, techniques and cinematic language. The Selected tour will surprise and delight audiences with new visions and new voices. We're delighted to be working with videoclub to again present this important programme.'
Selected 7 is touring to six venues in the UK during May-June:
Fabrica, Brighton (4 May); CCA Glasgow (16 May); Whitechapel Gallery, London (18 May); Nottingham Contemporary (25 May); Plymouth Arts Centre (1 June) and Exeter Phoenix (14 June).
For full venue and screening details: http://www.videoclub.org.uk.
For further information, clips, images and interviews contact Jamie Wyld, videoclub's Director on 07813 118570 or jamie@videoclub.org.uk.
videoclub – www.videoclub.org.uk / T: @videoclub_uk / FB: @videoclubinternational
videoclub is an artists' moving image platform showing artists' work across the UK and internationally. We support artists through curated programmes, engaging the public through screenings, exhibitions, talks, residencies and commissions.
videoclub works in collaboration to develop inventive, stimulating events and opportunities to show artists' film and video. Working with small collectives to large institutions, we exhibit work in cinemas, festivals, museums, galleries, non-arts spaces and outdoors, presenting diverse work by early career to established artists.
Film London - www.filmlondon.org.uk T: @FL_FLAMIN
Film London is the capital's screen industries agency. We connect ideas, talent and finance to develop a pioneering creative culture in the city that delivers success in film, television, animation, games and beyond. We work to sustain, promote and develop London as a global content production hub, support the development of the city's new and emerging filmmaking talent and invest in a diverse and rich film culture. Funded by the Mayor of London and the National Lottery through the BFI, we also receive support from Arts Council England, Creative Skillset and the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Film London manages the British Film Commission (www.britishfilmcommission.org.uk)
The Film London Jarman Award has been received by Luke Fowler 2008, Lindsay Seers 2009, Emily Wardill 2010, Anja Kirschner & David Panos 2011, James Richards 2012, John Smith 2013, Ursula Mayer 2014, Seamus Harahan 2015 and Heather Phillipson (2016).
Jamie Wyld, Director, videoclub
***@videoclub.org.uk
