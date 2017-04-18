News By Tag
Revive your Old Kitchen with Granite Worktops Essex: AMR Granite
Several homes in the UK are now aiming for a classy look of their kitchen. Granite worktops Essex can revive any old kitchen and add value to your homes.
There may have been times when you wanted to change the look of your kitchen completely. However, monetary constraints and time limitation are massive hindrances. It is also a common myth that kitchen renovation can take up all your time and energy. However, AMR Granite disagrees with this thought. "We can revive an old and tattered kitchen with our granite worktops Essex. Simply installing a worktop can be a brilliant makeover for an old kitchen. So, we suggest that people who do not have time to go for a complete makeover can simply add granite or quartz worktops Essex to remodel their kitchen," revealed a spokesperson of AMR Granite.
Whereas a complete kitchen overhaul would involve series of steps like cupboard replacement, adding splashback, replacing countertop, upgrading the floor, and much more, it is possible to cut everything out and choose a countertop. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing to see a sparkling countertop in your kitchen, but it also has great utility. As explained by the spokesperson, "We offer a variety of choice to our guests in both granite worktops Essex and quartz worktops Essex. We are always ready to take suggestions from our customers and also offer our expert insight and inputs to build a customized and robust countertop that can serve many purposes in a kitchen. We also guide our customers and help them choose countertops with multiple functions."
There's always a dilemma over granite, marble, and quartz. When it comes to the variety of colours and texture, quartz worktops Essex are most preferred because it is an engineered stone. As a result, quartz comes in different colours and is incredibly durable and long-lasting. However, if you want natural, looking, lustrous, heat-proof, water and stain resistant worktops for your kitchen, granite is the best choice.
At AMR Granite, you can find several choices in terms of colours of granite stone and different textures. From ivory cream to waterfall green, many of these worktops have adorned the homes of people in Essex. However, because granite is naturally available, there cannot be two similar pieces of the same slab. So, that makes granite really unique and the most preferred choice.
For the best quality granite worktops in the UK, visit http://www.amrgranite.co.uk/
About AMR Granite
AMR Granite is a premium granite, marble, and quartz worktop designers and installation services. The products and services of this company are really popular in the South East.
Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
