Launch of new IT Training Platform by Janbask
The company executive told, that they are involved in online education and provided training to thousands of the students worldwide, not only this even the company also take care of the placement of its students. The company has trained and placed the students worldwide in more than 20 countries. The course curriculum of every offered course is latest and industry oriented. Live online training and recorded video lectures helps students in accessing the course from anywhere and at anytime. Executive says that if the students want to meet the current industry requirement or market needs then Janbask courses can help them.
Various courses and the associated syllabus of these courses are as under:
a) Salesforce CRM(Admin/Developer):
b) iPhone Application Developer(iOS):
c) Android Developer: Android, which is one of the most demanding course is of 5 weeks duration and covers the aspects, needed and asked by industry people. The course syllabus covers Application Structure, virtual device UI design, SQLite Programming Concept, Advanced Android, Custom Threads and components.
d) SAP: SAP course, which is taught by SAP experts is of 5 weeks duration and covers all SAP modules including ABAP, BO. BASIS, FICO, SD, HR, FICO, HANA, BI, BW, CRM and others.
e) .Net Developer: If you want to be a proficient .Net developer then this 5 weeks duration course will definitely help you in shaping your future. The curriculum of this course include all basic and advance level concepts like Application Development, Oops Features, ADO.Net, Delegates and Events Developing, Applying themes and style to controls and authentication and authorization.
f) Java/J2ee: Java is also one of the most in demand course and Janbask expert and certified trainers can provide the training on Java to the students with live practical as well. The syllabus of Java covers the essential Java concepts like OOPs features, Servlets, Struts, Hibernate, Apache and Tomcat.
g) Business Analyst: For those who want to become BA or Business Analyst, this 4 weeks duration course of Janbask can make them expert. The curriculum includes Agile/Scrum, waterfall, RUP methodologies, Documenting requirements, Use Cases, UI Tools, Business Domains, Data Model, SQL and Business Analyst Techniques.
Apart from the above listed courses, Janbask also provides many other industry oriented courses like Quality Assurance, IBM WebSphere, Weblogic, Quality Assurance, Oracle, VMWare, BigData, Hadoop, SQLServer and ETL. The detailed list of courses can be accessed through the website of the company.
Who Should Take the Courses?
However the Janbask provides IT courses, but are suitable for both IT and Non-IT professionals. IT professionals can learn the courses to enhance their skill sets, while the non-IT people can join the course to make their career in IT field. The curriculum of all the courses includes basics and advanced concepts both, so anyone can easily grasp the course content and become a proficient IT professional. If IT professionals want to transform their career from one skill set to another or want to get certified in any particular course, then Janbask courses can be helpful for them, said one of the company's executive. Since all of the offered courses are online so anyone from any part of the world can join the course and become proficient.
About Janbask and Its Employees:
Janbask is involved into IT training and consulting since 2007. The head quarter of the company is in Virginia, U.S. Company provides the IT training and recruitment services to the students. The company provides Live training, instructor lead programs and internship as well to the students. The trainers of Janbask include project managers, technologists, business designers and the highly skilled professionals. The support of the skilled team members remain 24*7 hour available and they also provide the live online training.
Contact Details:
Website: https://www.janbasktraining.com
Phone Number: +1 908 652 6151
Contact
JanBask Training
9086526151
***@janbask.com
End
