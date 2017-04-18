 
Realtors Help Find Forever Homes for People and Animals

 
 
PINEHURST, N.C. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- When realtors Monica Hawke and Brad Huffines started their business, Hawkeye Home Sales, they wanted to help people find their forever homes. Along the way, Hawke and Huffines discovered a passion for helping animals find forever homes as well, thanks to a dog named George.

The couple, recently married, also wanted to add a furry member to their family so they set out to adopt a dog. After searching online for dogs they started visiting the local government run animal shelter, Moore County Animal Services. It was there, Huffines and Hawke met George. George is a Carolina Cur and because of limited space at the shelter, had been scheduled for euthanization when the couple came to visit. "George came up to us and although he was leery of men, he just clicked with both of us," Hawke said. "People think we chose George, however, he really chose us," Huffines said.

George has been a part of the family since December of last year, enriching the couple's lives. As their realty business launched, the two decided that in addition to helping humans find the perfect home, they would do what they could to help animals do the same, by donating $100 from every home sale to Moore County Animal Services. "We know we can't save every animal that comes into the facility as much as we'd love to. But we can support Moore County Animal Services financially and help them get the word out about pet adoption and save some lives," Hawke said.

Hawkeye Home Sales is part of the Coldwell Banker Advantage family of agencies, and the couple was inspired by a partnership the parent company has with a national pet adoption site. Hawke and Huffines chronicle George's adventures on their YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY6rkDwSx9I2kJ6QJjbvnUg. "Our passion is finding the right home for our clients and this effort is just an extension of that," Hawke said. "We want to help ensure every 'George' has the opportunity to find a forever family that will give them a loving home."

# # #

About Hawkeye Home Sales: Hawkeye Home Sales was founded in 2016 by Monica Hawke and partner and spouse, Brad Huffines. The company specializes in properties in the Pinehurst and Southern Pines, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina markets. Monica is an expert realtor with nearly 20 years experience with typical home sales, as well as military relocations. In addition to his experience in realty, Brad is also a contract meteorologist and instructor with FEMA and brings extensive social media, marketing and digital data skills to Hawkeye Home Sales. George is a 40 plus pound Carolina Cur who loves playing with his toys, is gentle and quiet and loves Brad and Monica, his forever family. For video about George and his adoption and adventures, visit, the Hawkeye Home Sales YouTube channel.

Click to Share