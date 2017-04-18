News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dermatology Consultants Offers New Teledermatology Service
Patients can now consult from home with several of the practice's Board-certified dermatologists via a secure online platform
"Skin conditions can require immediate attention, yet we realize that many people may not have access to a skin doctor within a reasonable travel distance," said Dr. Jeremy Cook, a Board-certified Dermatologist and President of Dermatology Consultants. "We've introduced this service to help those patients gain access more easily to a Board-certified dermatologist. Teledermatology is an exciting new way to diagnose and treat patients in the comfort of their own home."
Patients may use the service to get prompt treatment for their skin concerns without traveling to one of Dermatology Consultants' offices. During these consultations, patients connect with Dermatology Consultants' physicians online through a secure website where information and photos can be exchanged and examined. The new platform allows doctors to diagnose and treat over 3,000 conditions that affect skin, hair or nails.
The new online appointment process involves a simple patient profile creation, including medical history and photos of the problem, all securely transmitted to a Board-certified dermatologist. The physician reviews the photos, notes and history and provides a diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan including any necessary prescriptions, which can be sent directly to the patient's pharmacy. An online dermatology visit is typically completed within three days but if medically necessary, some visits may require further in-office diagnostics or care. After the diagnosis and treatment plan are provided via the online visit, patients have the ability to consult with the physician about their condition for 30 days.
The cost of an online visit is $65. Patients can find out more about Dermatology Consultants' new teledermatology services here. http://www.dermatologyconsultants.com/
About Dermatology Consultants, P.A. – Dermatology Consultants, P.A. provides a full spectrum of services including general skin care for adults and children, skin cancer surgery and reconstruction, and cosmetic dermatology. Dermatology Consultants has four Twin Cities' locations in Saint Paul, Woodbury, Vadnais Heights and Eagan. The practice offers Same Day and Next Day appointments. For more information, please visit us at DermatologyConsultants.com, follow us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/
Contact
Bonnie Harris, Wax Marketing, Inc.
***@waxmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse