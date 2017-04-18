 
Annual Sonitrol National Dealers Association (SNDA) Convention and Awards Banquet on April 26-29th

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonitrol dealer, Kimberlite Corporation, will be hosting the Annual Sonitrol National Dealers Association Convention. Sonitrol personnel from throughout North America will attend the 2017 SNDA meetings in San Francisco, California.

At the SNDA Convention, there will be training, education sessions, certification classes, and a bit of exploration of the beautiful city of San Fransico. The convention will also offer an awards portion including honoring those chosen for Employee of the Year and the 2017 Presidents Award, in addition to the other awards that are given during the event.

About Kimberlite - Your Security System Specialists

For over 30 years, Kimberlite Corporation has been keeping businesses, schools, and homes safe in California. As the largest independent dealer of Sonitrol systems in the world, Kimberlite operates 12 franchises in 20 contiguous counties from Los Angeles through California's San Joaquin Valley to the San Francisco Bay Area and north to Santa Rosa.

Kimberlite protects homes, schools, businesses, and communities throughout California with a single source of integrated, state-of-the-art verified electronic security solutions for intrusion, video, access, and fire. Utilizing Sonitrol's Impact-Activated Audio Verification technology, with professional monitoring by experienced, trained personnel, Sonitrol's ability to verify an intrusion in real time offers unrivaled credibility with local law enforcement. As a growing number of municipalities pass Verified Response regulations requiring verification that an intrusion is actually taking place before police dispatch personnel to the site, Sonitrol's reliability has accounted for the best apprehension rate in the industry, at over 170,000 since 1977 -- and the fewest dispatches for false alarms. Sonitrol offers integrated components to customize a solution that can expand easily with the growth of customers' needs. Sonitrol's trusted technology and responsive service provides peace of mind and a measure of quality unmatched in the industry.

Source:Sonitrol Security
