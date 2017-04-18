Sonitrol helps the Walnut Creek Police Department aquire a new K-9

Contact

-- Due to a joint effort between Sonitrol and the Sonitrol National Dealers Association, a donation was made to the K-9 fund of the Walnut Creek Police Department. This donation allowed the Walnut Creek police department to acquire their newest member of the police force, Al.Al, was named after Al Cronk, the co-founder of Sonitrol. Mr. Cronk is a 17 year veteran of the Anderson Police Department in Indiana. Al Cronk was the driving force behind Sonitrol's audio verification technology. This technology helped define the standard for alarm verification throughout the security industry.Sonitrol Security is honored to be partners with our law enforcement officials and is very eager to see the good things that come out of Al's time with the Walnut Creek police force.For over 30 years, Kimberlite Corporation has been keeping businesses, schools, and homes safe in California. As the largest independent dealer of Sonitrol systems in the world, Kimberlite operates 12 franchises in 20 contiguous counties from Los Angeles through California's San Joaquin Valley to the San Francisco Bay Area and north to Santa Rosa.Kimberlite protects homes, schools, businesses, and communities throughout California with a single source of integrated, state-of-the-art verified electronic security solutions for intrusion, video, access, and fire. Utilizing Sonitrol's Impact-Activated Audio Verification technology, with professional monitoring by experienced, trained personnel, Sonitrol's ability to verify an intrusion in real time offers unrivaled credibility with local law enforcement. As a growing number of municipalities pass Verified Response regulations requiring verification that an intrusion is actually taking place before police dispatch personnel to the site, Sonitrol's reliability has accounted for the best apprehension rate in the industry, at over 170,000 since 1977 -- and the fewest dispatches for false alarms. Sonitrol offers integrated components to customize a solution that can expand easily with the growth of customers' needs. Sonitrol's trusted technology and responsive service provides peace of mind and a measure of quality unmatched in the industry.