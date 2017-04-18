News By Tag
Sonitrol helps the Walnut Creek Police Department aquire a new K-9
Al, was named after Al Cronk, the co-founder of Sonitrol. Mr. Cronk is a 17 year veteran of the Anderson Police Department in Indiana. Al Cronk was the driving force behind Sonitrol's audio verification technology. This technology helped define the standard for alarm verification throughout the security industry.
Sonitrol Security is honored to be partners with our law enforcement officials and is very eager to see the good things that come out of Al's time with the Walnut Creek police force.
About Kimberlite - Your Security System Specialists
For over 30 years, Kimberlite Corporation has been keeping businesses, schools, and homes safe in California. As the largest independent dealer of Sonitrol systems in the world, Kimberlite operates 12 franchises in 20 contiguous counties from Los Angeles through California's San Joaquin Valley to the San Francisco Bay Area and north to Santa Rosa.
