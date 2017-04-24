News By Tag
Palm Beach Gardens Therapist Jay Goldman Offers Free Treatment For Police Officers With PTSD
Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Therapist, Jay R. Goldman, announces complimentary treatment program for Police Officers and Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Dr. Jay has always felt strongly that treating the ever growing population of individuals suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a priority. He believes so strongly in the need for care for those afflicted with PTSD that he decided some time ago to treat veterans, police officers and other law enforcement professionals at no cost. His complimentary treatment of these individuals is a great first step in giving back to those who sacrifice so much in the protection of our freedom.
According to Dr. Jay, "Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can be paralyzing in all areas of your life. But, there are treatments and therapeutic approaches that have been proven to help PTSD sufferers regain their life, balance and happiness. Our unique approach is done without the use of drugs, unless prescribed by your physician. Our EMDR Therapy approach is often the most successful treatment for PTSD."
His office is located at 3450 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 208, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33403. You may visit his website at http://jrgtherapy.com
