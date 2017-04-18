 
Dot Com Infoway Launches Event Marketing Services

Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a leading digital marketing agency recently launched its event marketing services
 
 
CHENNAI, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Event management companies rejoice as world's leading digital marketing agency, Dot Com Infoway (DCI) launches its event marketing services.

With an experience of a decade-and-half in digital marketing space and having served thousands of clients, DCI recently launched its event marketing services dedicated to promote events and help event managers gain maximum participation.

"Our group is involved in organizing one of the world's biggest mobile app summit and awards event, GMASA, and we know how much sweat and planning goes into organizing a world class event. Scaling the learning curve, we are in a great position to help other event management organizations market their events in the best possible manner," says Mr. C. R. Venkatesh, CEO & MD of Dot Com Infoway.

DCI offers its reach and capabilities in technological and content creation fields to strategically promote events. Event planners can expect DCI to support them in chalking out a comprehensive event marketing strategy, creating relevant content across platforms such as social media ads, articles, blogs, videos etc., and optimizing its network of affiliates to reach out to target audience in minimum costs.

"Drawing from our repository of unique experiences, we are well poised to give every event maximum exposure within optimum budget," adds Mr. Venkatesh.

Following DCI's successful launch of the event marketing services, many event planners and event management agencies are keen on blocking their dates with the award-winning digital marketing and IT Company.

To know more about our services check http://www.dotcominfoway.com/internet-marketing/event-mar...

About Dot Com Infoway:

Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.

Contact
Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
End
