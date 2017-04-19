News By Tag
Sitaphal's Easy Recharge Feature is Live now
Now! India's best Cashback website offers recharge facility for Mobile and DTH.
Earlier, the company offered recharge service to their customers, but this was limited to the Cashback earned by them. That is, recharge can be done only with the credits available in the users' Sitaphal Account. Now, with this new add-on feature, it is widening its horizon, introducing multiple payment options tailored to customers preference. The basic objective is to boost user experience through fulfillment of the daily need.
So far, Sitaphal has been a quite a rewarding platform for the online shoppers. Be it latest discount deals or the coupons that bring best saving, you can find them here along the extra Cashback the company provides on online shopping. The "Easy Recharge" feature added is the company's attempt to help users access the service they need every alternate day, without putting up additional effort to locate other similar service providers. It is aimed to increase the scope for usability of the website and bring more visitors from the existing database as well as increase the prospect for new users.
This section (http://www.sitaphal.com/
The new feature introduced while keeping the perspective and necessity of every user. This turns Sitaphal as single space that supplies every possibility means for saving as well as fulfil customers' recharges need. A specific tab is allocated on the website as well as on the Android mobile App which takes users to the desired spot.
With this new inclusion, Sitaphal is expecting to bring a huge difference in experience for all users.
About Sitaphal.com:
Sitaphal.com started operating from November 2014, is one of the fastest growing online platforms that offers extra Cashback and special deals on more than 300 e-commerce stores. The website's focus on bringing maximum benefit to the users is one major reason that has boosted its success. https://www.sitaphal.com
Contact
Shikha Sharma
04065126512
***@sitaphal.com
