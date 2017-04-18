Al Habtoor & Rem Host Ksa Waste Management Industry Conference

End

--Al Habtoor Motors & REM (Refuse Equipment MFG Holding Co) hosted the largest Waste Management Industry event of the year at Ritz Carlton Hotel, Riyadh on 28March 2017. Both Companies launched new products to meet the industry's needs for efficiency and lowering costs in this demanding sector.More than 325 refuse industry experts across the Kingdom participated in this event, including Government officials from waste management departments of many KSA provinces, including the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu. The gathering was also attended by officials from the embassies of the USA, India, Bangladesh and the Czech Republic, making it a huge success.Al Habtoor Motors Saudi Arabia Country Head, Mr. Simon Monahan said, "We are delighted to partner with REM who build 1class refuse applications and share our passion for products that combine reliability and quality with low initial capital outlay. There is no doubt that our FUSO trucks fitted with REM applications are amongst the best in the business"He also said, "Saudi Arabia's refuse industry is extremely demanding with 24hr operation in challenging conditions. Al Habtoor's commitment to this industry is to provide field back-up through our fleet of Mobile Service Trucks that repair and service the trucks at customer premises at a time to suit them, such as overnight or weekends. We call this service, Habtoor Technical Support."During the product demonstrations to customers, he also said, "FUSO trucks have proven technology which means less downtime. And they are also designed to give the lowest possible running costs, with long service intervals up to 25,000km and 20% lower fuel costs than any other truck brand."REM is one of the oldest waste management companies with over 30 yeaars of experience in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Saleh Mekbel, CEO and Mr. Mohammad A. Haddad, Sales Vice President did the welcome address on behalf or REM Company. Mr. Naowras Ebrahim Leas presented REM's new product range which included a Bin Washing Tanker that steam cleans bins inside & out at the roadside, the new extremely versatile Macro Sweeper and a 4 cubic yard mini-Garbage Compactor. All these innovative products are custom designed for the needs of Saudi Arabian municipalities and waste management companies.