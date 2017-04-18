Already rateyourclinic.com is the go-to website for anyone who is living in the UAE with regards to choosing a medical facility for specific treatment.

-- In the UAE the most reliable web portal when it comes for patient referral to hospitals is rateyourclinic.com because here one can find all the information that will help you decide which is the best hospitals or clinic nearby your house that can best serve your need. The website was already designed to ensure those who visit can easily ascertain information because often in the case of medical emergency information must be relayed quickly. That is why you can locate the most highly rated medical facility in your area and get the best treatment for yourself or for any of your family member.When asked why go for a site revamp rateyourclinic spokesperson said "we are always striving to make our services better and we believe it is our duty to keep improving so people know which are the best hospitals and clinics in their city. We have people living in the UAE from all over the world and by going for a site revamp we can further consolidate the trust of all those people who come on our site to know the best options for Medical Services."The Spokesperson further added "by revamping the website we would be able to make the process of reviewing hospitals and insurance companies much easier for patients and that way we will be able to cater better service to future subscribers of our website. Also, we want to take our motto which is 'We hear your voice' further."Already rateyourclinic.com is the go-to website for anyone who is living in the UAE with regards to choosing a medical facility for specific treatment. Plus they want to take medical tourism to new level by being transparent and continue to improve, innovate and develop into a world leading medical services platform.