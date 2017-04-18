 
Bio-Optronics Introduces Calendar Integration & Patient Management Dashboard at the Association of

 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bio-Optronics is exhibiting at the 2017 Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) at booth 513 and will be demonstrating the latest edition of Clinical Conductor CTMS. The Clinical Conductor team is debuting calendar integrations with Outlook, Google and iCal, as well as a patient management dashboard that can maintain all patient information in a single location. This functionality gives research sites the ability to simplify and streamline their daily activities and appointments.

"We are excited to reveal these new features at ACRP. Being able to connect directly with research sites and discuss how Clinical Conductor can solve their clinical research is always important for our organization," says Kate Yawman, Product Line Manager for Clinical Conductor CTMS.

Bio-Optronics will also co-host a Honky Tonk Hoedown with Complion, a document management and workflow platform, on Saturday, April 29th at 8:00PM PDT. If you are interested in attending this networking event, click here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honky-tonk-hoedown-in-seattl...) to learn more.

About Bio-Optronics

Bio-Optronics, the creator of Clinical Conductor CTMS, is a leading software and services company that creates user-focused software and services for healthcare organizations that positively impacts the lives of patients around the world. Clinical Conductor CTMS is an established clinical trial management system, utilized by thousands of research organizations worldwide, designed to simplify and standardize complex research processes for businesses managing and conducting clinical trials. For more information, visit www.bio-optronics.com.

