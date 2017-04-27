 
News By Tag
* Training Pharma Managers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

Taktika for training and consultation- Leadership Program

One of the most impactful coaching programs,customised and tailored for supervisors and leaders. It is a practical, well-structured and updated leading and motivational model.
 
 
Capture
Capture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Training Pharma Managers

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Amman - Amman - Jordan

Subject:
Services

AMMAN, Jordan - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- 1-Why do you need ECG?

The latest study of Development Dimensions International (DDI) - the highest reference entity for international human resources and leadership development consultation- which built on 2600 corporations, from more than 74 countries, 1897 HR experts and 12,423 leaders were involved, showed the following conclusion: The business performance of well-trained leaders is better than untrained leaders by 8 folds.

2- Leaders will be able to:

*        Distribute the employees on the maturity matrix (competency-motivation dimensions).

*        Do Motivation analysis for each employee.

*        Lead based on his leadership strengths, Tom Rathy model.

*        Know the motivational key for each employee.

*        Coach the employees based on well-structured coaching model.

3-This program is very beneficial to:

·         Senior Medical Reps

·         Supervisors

·         Team leaders

·         Candidates to be promoted to leadership level.

·         Whenever there are people that have other people reporting to them.

4-Training Methods & Techniques:

      ü  Lecturing & exercises

ü  Case studies discussion

ü  Computer software

ü  Role Plays

ü  Video recording & playback.

5-Evry Leader will get the following:

v  Training Manual

v  Training workbook

v  Coaching Guideline

v  Training Summary booklet

v  Certificates of attendance

6-Duration:

3 days, from 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

8-Course Language:

The course will be held in English & Arabic language.

9-Venue & Date:

5 stars Hotel, Amman 25-27 April 2017.

8-Investement Summary:

350 JD's/ participant

10-Kindly Contact:

*        Phone          :       + 962 (6) 5818521

*        Mobile          :       +962 795983053

*        E-mail          :     hala.taktika@pharmasms.com

*        Facebook          :       TakTika for training and consultation

Contact
Taktika for training and consultation
00962 6 5815821
issa.taktika@pharmasms.com
End
Source:Taktika for training and consultation
Email:***@pharmasms.com Email Verified
Tags:Training Pharma Managers
Industry:Medical
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Taktika PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share