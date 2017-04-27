News By Tag
Taktika for training and consultation- Leadership Program
One of the most impactful coaching programs,customised and tailored for supervisors and leaders. It is a practical, well-structured and updated leading and motivational model.
The latest study of Development Dimensions International (DDI) - the highest reference entity for international human resources and leadership development consultation-
2- Leaders will be able to:
* Distribute the employees on the maturity matrix (competency-
* Do Motivation analysis for each employee.
* Lead based on his leadership strengths, Tom Rathy model.
* Know the motivational key for each employee.
* Coach the employees based on well-structured coaching model.
3-This program is very beneficial to:
· Senior Medical Reps
· Supervisors
· Team leaders
· Candidates to be promoted to leadership level.
· Whenever there are people that have other people reporting to them.
4-Training Methods & Techniques:
ü Lecturing & exercises
ü Case studies discussion
ü Computer software
ü Role Plays
ü Video recording & playback.
5-Evry Leader will get the following:
v Training Manual
v Training workbook
v Coaching Guideline
v Training Summary booklet
v Certificates of attendance
6-Duration:
3 days, from 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM
8-Course Language:
The course will be held in English & Arabic language.
9-Venue & Date:
5 stars Hotel, Amman 25-27 April 2017.
8-Investement Summary:
350 JD's/ participant
10-Kindly Contact:
* Phone : + 962 (6) 5818521
* Mobile : +962 795983053
* E-mail : hala.taktika@
* Facebook : TakTika for training and consultation
Taktika for training and consultation
00962 6 5815821
issa.taktika@
