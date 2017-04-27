Taktika for training and consultation- Leadership Program

One of the most impactful coaching programs,customised and tailored for supervisors and leaders. It is a practical, well-structured and updated leading and motivational model.

--The latest study of Development Dimensions International (DDI) - the highest reference entity for international human resources and leadership development consultation-which built on 2600 corporations, from more than 74 countries, 1897 HR experts and 12,423 leaders were involved, showed the following conclusion: The business performance of well-trained leaders is better than untrained leaders by* Distribute the employees on the maturity matrix (competency-motivation dimensions).* Do Motivation analysis for each employee.* Lead based on his leadership strengths, Tom Rathy model.* Know the motivational key for each employee.* Coach the employees based on well-structured coaching model.· Senior Medical Reps· Supervisors· Team leaders· Candidates to be promoted to leadership level.· Whenever there are people that have other people reporting to them.ü Lecturing & exercisesü Case studies discussionü Computer softwareü Role Playsü Video recording & playback.v Training Manualv Training workbookv Coaching Guidelinev Training Summary bookletv Certificates of attendance3 days, from 9:00 AM till 5:00 PMThe course will be held in English & Arabic language.5 stars Hotel, Amman 25-27 April 2017.350 JD's/ participant* Phone : + 962 (6) 5818521* Mobile : +962 795983053* E-mail : hala.taktika@pharmasms.com* Facebook : TakTika for training and consultation