SEO Ann Arbor Commits to Giving Back to the Community!
SEO Ann Arbor and their sister company, Network Services Group, make a commitment to donate money to different charities on a monthly basis.
"One thing that we'd like to do more of is giving back. We feel blessed to be able to help our clients doing the work that we love, but we also love supporting other worthy causes and doing our little part to make the world a better place," says Don Prior, co-owner. "While we can't say yes to everything, we do want to step up and make giving less of something we do on an ad-hoc basis, and more of something we do on a regular basis."
For the month of April, SEO Ann Arbor and Network Services Group decided to donate $200 to the Wounded Warrior Project. Donations help them provide free programs and services to address the needs of wounded warriors and fill gaps in government care. For more information, visit: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
About SEO Ann Arbor: "We believe in helping people achieve their dream of a successful, growing business and an abundant life…starting today!" We achieve this by assisting businesses with website design, search engine optimization, social media management, content writing, and pay-per-click management and utilizing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Blogging to create a robust online presence.
http://michiganseogroup.com/
About Network Services Group: Located in Ann Arbor, NSG specializes in helping companies in Southeast Michigan with their computer and network needs. From basic computer and network setup to servers, network security, and complete email solutions, they can help you. Their formula for success is knowing what it is, getting it done, and effectively communicating the results! https://nsgroupllc.com/
Nicklaus Suino
***@nsgroupllc.com
