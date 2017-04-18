286media – A Platform That Provides End To End Solutions To Your Business Start-up

Sameer comes up with a platform that gives the idea of your startup a new vision

-- Sameer Srivastava, Founder and CEO of 286media, a consulting firm for start-ups, SME firms and professional groups with a diversity of solutions. Through their expertise, the organisation provides support at every stage of growth to their clients.A visionary in the world of smart solutions, Sameers's goal oriented approach towards gaining prompt results has helped 286 Media get the required visibility, in terms of innovative solutions and rigorous quality control. Sameer is gifted with a unique ability to combine theoretical knowledge with practical application to present solutions which are out-of-the-box. His professional journey has seen a great learning curve with 11 years of experience in helming diverse roles.Born and raised in Delhi, Sameer has completed his schooling from­­ the prestigious DAV school/ Vivekananda School and later, received a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from Indira Gandhi Open University. He is a music aficionado who unwinds through hanging out with friends.Founded in 2015 by Sameer Srivastava, 286 Media is based in­­­ Delhi. 286 Media facilitates services that a new business requires, along with comprehensive solutions. Their different platforms aid in stability performance and more importantly value for money. Few of their prominent services include marketing, event organizing, directory services, information, advertising (media).The idea for such an organization emerged from the need to create a hospitable environment for start-ups to thrive in. Many look forward in starting a business but often don't know where to look for support, monetary as well as industry. 286 media is dedicated to provide the 5 basic elements required to establish a business. They have created 6 platforms Stepupstartup, Meza9floor, Eventzadda, My Muzic, Fashion & Modelling, Findviews to provide the 6 basic elements which every business needs i.e. legal services, office space hunt, event organizing, fund raising, and advertising. The main mission of the brand is to provide everything at one place so that people can focus on their idea.Earlier worked with firms like Wipro, HCL, British Airways, comes up with his latest foray 286media, a company that provides end – to –end solutions to establish the idea of a start-up into a proper business.