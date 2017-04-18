News By Tag
FMCSA Announces ELD Public Meeting
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced a public ELD meeting for discussing device specs with ELD manufacturers.
The ELD mandate is all set to take effect from December 18, 2017. There are over 3.5 million commercial truck drivers that would require electronic logging devices to stay compliant. And although there are many ELD manufacturers, there are concerns about how compliant their electronic logging devices actually are.
According to the announcement by FMCSA, "This meeting is intended to address questions received from ELD manufacturers and to review the required standardized output and standardized data sets." Additionally, the announcement also included that the final ELD rule, "included detailed performance and design requirements for ELDs to ensure the devices produce accurate, tamper-resistant records with a uniform file format and consistent displays."
The meeting will play a key role in helping ELD manufacturers understand the federal regulations set by the FMCSA and the latest ELD mandate, so electronic logging devices can be manufactured in compliance with those federal regulations.
There were some speculations that the ELD mandate would be repealed. However, after OOIDA lost the case against FMCSA's ELD mandate and was denied the rehearing petition, those speculations died down.
KeepTruckin's CEO, Shoaib Makani, believes that the ELD mandate is not going to be repealed and this meeting announcement by FMCSA is another step towards its reality. Shoaib Makani said, "The ELD mandate is almost here, and it is here to stay. The FMCSA's public announcement is another step towards making the ELD rule a reality. It's time for fleets to start preparing for the upcoming ELD mandate."
Regarding the benefits of ELD mandate, Shoaib Makani said, "Fleets with ELDs have been able to save thousands of dollars by minimizing administrative burdens, automating tasks and reducing fuel wastage. The benefits of these devices far outweigh the cost."
The FMCSA's public ELD meeting on devices specs is scheduled for May 9, 2017, at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, DC. The meeting will be held from 09:30 a.m. to 01:30 p.m.
About KeepTruckin
KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the efficiency and profitability of America's trucking industry by building great technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the number one rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 400,000 drivers and 12,500 fleets. The company is backed by Google Ventures. https://keeptruckin.com/
