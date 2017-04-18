News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Five tips for buying a High quality and low price furniture
Furnitures are the heart of the house. They define the style and personality of a person. A clear finish and neutral colour furniture provide a flawless look to the home. Home furniture is available in various styles, designs, size and style.
Everybody want to have adecorated and well designed and organised home that defines their style and need. They buy the fabric or wooden furniture pieces online to fulfil their daily needs. Home furniture like beds, sofas, kitchen trolleys, tv units, etc. solves their everyday problem of storing things. The majestic look and the surprising effect furniture shadows on the interior, boost up the style and comfort of the house. Followings are the tips to buy furniture online and offline.
1. Know your wood type: Wood furniture are available in varieties of material like solid wood, particle wood or composite wood, veneers, etc. Thus before buying a modern furniture look for the particular wood.Solid wood furniture pieces are more expensive than other wood furniture and look great, but are susceptible to water rings and scratches. Composite wood pieces are made from a combination of plastics, wood pulp, resin and the scraps of the furniture world. These are the cheapest type of wood furniture and can look decent, but are not durable.Veneers have an inexpensive wood base covered by several thin layers of better-quality wood.
2. Check drawers and cabinets: Check table, kitchen trolley or wardrobes construction before buying them from furniture shops. Make sure the drawer pulls all the way out quickly without any hindrance, latches properly, and then shuts evenly. Make sure doors open, remain in an open position and shut again. Check the knobs and handles. They should fit tightly and not turn or jiggle.
3. Be realistic about colours: Colours and finish define the look of the house. So, don't go for bright and vibrant colours furniture if you want a decent look. Always stick to neutral colours for the bigger and more expensive pieces.
4. Check the springs: If you love solid base upholstered or wooden sofas and beds then look for traditional coiled springs. If you want to have a softer feel, then go with spiral coils. Before you buy offline, take off the cushions and press down on the base of the sofa. The coils should push down and spring back into place immediately.
5. Consider your lifestyle: Before doing furniture online shopping, the key point that needs to keep in mind is the personal style. It determines the colour, furniture and fabric you choose. For example, if you have kids and pets don't go for furniture pieces that can't withstand the daily wear and tear problem. Instead, opt for some wooden furniture that provides a good look and are durable also.
So, therefore, keep in mind above mention points before buying furniture online or from shops in Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, etc.
At Wooden Street, you will get all the varieties of furnitures at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of chairs, fabric and wooden sofas, sofa cum bed, tv units, shoe racks, etc. in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization facility and interior design service along with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse