News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Study: Early Medical Abortion "Safe and Effective"
In the study led by Australia, follow-up information was available for 13,087 (87%) of women. The medical Method was found to be successful in 95.16% of women with follow-up.
An observational study has inspected the use of the medication combination in more than 15,000 females, who attended one of 16 international clinics in Australia for an early medical pregnancy termination between March 2013 and September 2015, Early Medical abortion (within 9 weeks) involved administration of 200 mg oral mifepristonefollowed 24-48 hours later by 800mcg buccal misoprostol self-administered at home.
At the time of screening, and written informed consent was acquired by a physician along with a discussion of the procedure and potential risk, decision-based counseling was also offered.
In the study led by Australia, follow-up information was available for 13,087 (87%) of women. The medical Method was found to be successful in 95.16% of women with follow-up. Women with gestational age ≤ 35 days have highest success rate and decreased with increasing gestational period.
The study stated:
The procedure success was higher in younger female, with method success highest in females aged up to 19 years, followed by those aged 20-24 years. On the whole, 674 serious adverse events were reported in the research, with most related to cases of method failure. Unsuccessful abortion requiring invasive techniques was reported by 633 women (4.854%), while continuing feasible pregnancy was reported by 99 (0.76%). Haemorrhage (0.13%) and infection (0.11%) were rare. There was one reported ectopic pregnancy that caused salpingectomy and one recorded death of a woman diagnosed with necrotizing pneumonia.
This woman had a history of pulmonary embolism, and the relationship between her abortion and death was concluded to be ambiguous.
Limitations of the research include lack of available information on efficacy and safety outcomes for women lost to follow-up, which the authors say may have introduced systematic bias into predications of method complications and success.
But, entirely, oral Mifepristone followed by buccal misoprostol was a safe and effective procedure of abortion up to 63 days gestation, as concluded in the study.
Findings from this research offer further evidence of the efficiency and safety of oral mifepristone-
The results come on the back of announcement, which took place on 22nd March, 2017 that the Northern Territory Parliament has legalized abortion and has made access to buy abortion pills (http://www.buyabortionmtppill.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse