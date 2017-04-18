News By Tag
German Gulf - European Truck & Trailer Spare Parts Division
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is one of the the featured exhibitor of Automechanika. Please visit our stand No: 4-A11 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Enquiries: spareparts@german-gulf.com
The Division extends the assurance of reliable quality and deals exclusively in OEM and equivalent quality products
Backed by a well-developed infrastructure and skills of a large pool of highly qualified professionals, German-Gulf has earned the trust of its customers with unmatched reliability, and its deep-rooted passion for customer care. Built on trust and long-term relationships.
The parts range covers popular models of Mercedes (including Actros, Atego & Axor), Volvo, Scania, MAN, Renault, Iveco and DAF trucks and trailers such as BPW, ROR, SAF, York, etc. More than 5,000 line items covering Engine, Transmission, Brake, Chassis, Body Parts and Electricals are stocked to ensure ready availability.
Check out our video on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/
Get in touch with us today! We can be reached at +971 6 5257373 or F: +971 5454552. For Truck Parts | Tyres: spareparts@geman-
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd
spareparts@german-
