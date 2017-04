German Gulf - European Truck & Trailer Spare Parts Division

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is one of the the featured exhibitor of Automechanika. Please visit our stand No: 4-A11 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Enquiries: spareparts@german-gulf.com

-- Virtually all well-known brands are marketed by the Division including leading names like Bosch - Automotive, Osram – lighting solutions, Sachs – Clutches & Shock Absorbers; Mahle – Pistons, Liners, Rings, Engine Bearings & Filters; Hella – Lamps, Lens & Electricals;Wabco – Air Brake Parts; Elring – Gaskets; Hengst – Filters; Trilex – Rims; Bosch – Injectors, Nozzles, Electrical Parts, Wiper Blades and Jost – Trailer Accessories.The Division extends the assurance of reliable quality and deals exclusively in OEM and equivalent quality productsBacked by a well-developed infrastructure and skills of a large pool of highly qualified professionals, German-Gulf has earned the trust of its customers with unmatched reliability, and its deep-rooted passion for customer care. Built on trust and long-term relationships.The parts range covers popular models of Mercedes (including Actros, Atego & Axor), Volvo, Scania, MAN, Renault, Iveco and DAF trucks and trailers such as BPW, ROR, SAF, York, etc. More than 5,000 line items covering Engine, Transmission, Brake, Chassis, Body Parts and Electricals are stocked to ensure ready availability.at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=5xF- tCVnbIk