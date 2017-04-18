 
April 2017





German Gulf - European Truck & Trailer Spare Parts Division

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is one of the the featured exhibitor of Automechanika. Please visit our stand No: 4-A11 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Enquiries: spareparts@german-gulf.com
 
SHARJAH, UAE - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtually all well-known brands are marketed by the Division including leading names like Bosch - Automotive, Osram – lighting solutions, Sachs – Clutches & Shock Absorbers; Mahle – Pistons, Liners, Rings, Engine Bearings & Filters; Hella – Lamps, Lens & Electricals; Wabco – Air Brake Parts; Elring – Gaskets; Hengst – Filters; Trilex – Rims; Bosch – Injectors, Nozzles, Electrical Parts, Wiper Blades and Jost – Trailer Accessories.

The Division extends the assurance of reliable quality and deals exclusively in OEM and equivalent quality products

Backed by a well-developed infrastructure and skills of a large pool of highly qualified professionals, German-Gulf has earned the trust of its customers with unmatched reliability, and its deep-rooted passion for customer care. Built on trust and long-term relationships.

The parts range covers popular models of Mercedes (including Actros, Atego & Axor), Volvo, Scania, MAN, Renault, Iveco and DAF trucks and trailers such as BPW, ROR, SAF, York, etc. More than 5,000 line items covering Engine, Transmission, Brake, Chassis, Body Parts and Electricals are stocked to ensure ready availability.

Check out our video on youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xF-tCVnbIk



Get in touch with us today! We can be reached at +971 6 5257373 or F: +971 5454552. For Truck Parts | Tyres: spareparts@geman-gulf.com

Media Contact
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd
spareparts@german-gulf.com
Automechanika Dubai 2017, Automotive Bearings, European Truck Parts
Engineering
Sharjah - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Events
