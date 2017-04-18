Carlton Court In Mayfair London Announces Discount Offer for May

Carlton Court situated in the heart of Mayfair offers serviced apartments with complete privacy, comfort and a lots of bespoke living space. The May Offer is guaranteed to offer guests the best value for money possible.

-- 21st April, London, the United Kingdom - Carlton Court in Mayfair London, are the leading serviced apartments provider in the London, and recently announced its special discount offer for May 2017. With remarkable savings, Carlton Court aims to give business guests and tourists an opportunity to experience a home from home.A spokesperson for the company said, 'We have not mentioned a discount percentage because the amount is variable. The rate of discount will largely depend on which of the apartments are booked. This move has been devised to encourage groups and business people to book a london serviced apartment rather than a hotel room.Carlton Court offers a number of. All of their properties are superbly maintained and boast bespoke designed interiors. We can offer both business and leisure guests the option of 1, 2 0r 3 bedroom apartments.While speaking about the discount available, the company executive added, 'We have created an online form for checking the availability of our serviced apartments. Simply by filling in and submitting the form, potential guests can find out how much they can save. The special rates depend on the kind of apartment you are looking for, the number of residents etc'.The properties of Carlton Court in Mayfair London are already a firm favourite among tourists coming to London. Its apartments are exquisitely decorated and situated within walking distance of all the major attractions that the city has to offer. With the announcement of such a special offer, all guests who book are guaranteed an experience they will never forget at a price that is affordable to all.: Based in London, Carlton Court in Mayfair London presents a splendid selection of boutique luxury apartments for short or long-term let. From 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartments to a lavish townhouse, the company is redefining apartment living. It provides bespoke 5 star accommodation in Mayfair Central London. Know more information on