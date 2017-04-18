News By Tag
Essential Italy expands their range of holiday villas
The latest properties have been unveiled in the locations of Puglia and Sicily - two of the hottest destinations this summer. Each property is individually selected by members of the team who ensure that every space meets up to the high standards of the brand so that you can rest assured, as soon as you arrive at your Italian destination you can sink right into relaxation. Every property has its very own set of unique features, from traditional cone-topped trullo to grand villas with private pools; there is sure to be a property that can match your exacting needs, and the local area offers an authentic experience.
When booking a holiday with Essential Italy, you will be equipped with an expert who can provide many tips for your trip, hidden gems in the local area and other knowledge that ensures your stay is as pleasurable as possible. Having visited each and every destination their selves, the first hand knowledge is second to none.
Book your luxury villa in Sicily (http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/
