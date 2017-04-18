 
Extentia's X24 Hackathon 360° View Video is Featured on the Veer Global Video Community

 
 
PUNE, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- VeeR is an active and connected community of VR video enthusiasts all over the world. X24 is Extentia's annual 24-hour internal hackathon held in September of 2016. Be on the look out for the next event. View video (http://veer.tv/videos/x24-2016-the-action-packed-floor-s-360-view-10623) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJFwCcp1MNQ)

http://veer.tv/videos/x24-2016-the-action-packed-floor-s-360-view-10623

About Extentia Information Technology

Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skill sets that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

Social media Pages:

https://www.facebook.com/Extentia | https://twitter.com/extentia | https://www.linkedin.com/company/extentia-information-tec...
