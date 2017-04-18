News By Tag
Kiss Kiss TV choose Quicklink TX
Kiss Kiss TV needed to create easy accessible interview links with actors, singers, journalists and indeed with Napoli football players, coach and their managers. That's why when Enrico Pietrosanti, the italian Quicklink distributor, introduced Quicklink TX, the system that creates broadcast ready Skype content, Kiss Kiss TV realised immediately that they had found a uniquely powerful system to meet their needs.
The Quicklink TX is installed in the main studio of Kiss Kiss TV with direct SDI output to the video mixer. The audio output is used for Kiss Kiss TV but is also used for Kiss Kiss Radio when simultaneously broadcasting both radio and TV.
"We rely on the Quicklink TX to report the Napoli football interviews in preparation for the new football season. Interviews and live video reporting has never been easier" says Mr Antonio Niespolo, Kiss Kiss General Manager. "Even talk shows with remote contributors is now very easy to set up".
The Quicklink TX is now available as a multi call system where up to 4 simultaneous live Skype calls may be output to SD/HD-SDI. Kiss Kiss are already thinking to expand their Quicklink setup in order to maximise their live contribution worflow capacity.
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD.
For more information about the Quicklink TX or other Quicklink solutions, please contact the sales department on +1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv
