The Artificially Intelligent Shelf Edge

How deep learning data analysis combined with dynamic digital price tags brings physical stores in line with the responsiveness of eCommerce.

Artificial Intelligence for Electronic Shelf Labels

--andtoday announced a partnership to offer an Artificially Intelligent Shelf Edge for the retailer sector.Industry research supports the proposition that retailers are starting to adopt dynamic price display technology and need to intelligently and automatically monitor and analyse a wide range of data sources, both online and in store, in order to ensure they can maintain attractive pricing and healthy margins as the pace of competition accelerates." PWC Total RetailSanderson's survey ". Beige Market IntelligenceThe retail customer experience has transformed over the last 20 years, the first stage of that revolution was e-commerce where the internet enabled virtual shopping that mimicked a traditional store. The challenge has now turned full circle requiring the physical experience to become an extension of the cyber one through the introduction of digital interfaces and sensor devices in the aisles.is a powerful, self-learning platform that can access a limitless range of relevant data sources to derive the most effective price and promotion message and present that dynamically on digital price tickets at the crucial purchase decision point in a shoppers' journey: In the aisle, with basket in hand, in front of the items for sale.are at the forefront of the development of business-focused solutions that combine the capabilities of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate self-refining predictive models of, among other things, optimal price points for retailers.are established experts in dynamic retail price and promotion management solutions that combine traditional print techniques with emerging digital in-aisle presentation technologies such as electronic shelf labels and digital screens.It's a perfect combination of capabilities to serve a growing marketsaid"We are able to make sense of the petabytes of historical and real-time information that it is possible to assimilate these days, we can analyse this data in the context that reflects an almost unlimited range of influential factors such as market and industry trends, macroeconomic events, weather, news events, brand awareness and social media sentiment to generate an optimal price and promotion recommendation for any product that a retailer might stock. Integrated Retail is then able to present the resultant communications in near real-time at the shelf edge having ensured that the amended price is legally promoted and compliant with the store's corporate policies and branding guidelines. The intelligent price tickets and other screens are also able to collect behavioural data from the shopping aisle to add further refinement to our results""The retailers we are serving are increasingly moving from weekly price amendments, to daily and in some cases, intra-day updates as shoppers are able to compare deals on their smart phones whilst walking the aisles in the store. There is an inevitability that, for certain product lines and for purely practical considerations, some form of dynamic price technology, such as ESLs or digital shelf strips will have to replace print in the next few years.The pressure is not just on the shop floor though, the management and governance that oversees such frequent price changes demands that the most sophisticated analytical techniques are available to help line of business executives that are not necessarily technically trained or PHD level statisticians. Machine learning enables the accuracy of the recommendations to be enhanced by insight from new data and also increasingly mirror the decision processes of the pricing and promotions team. This opens up the option of truly dynamic and more effective price and promotion presentation with minimal human interventionwww.singularintelligence.comSingular Intelligence offers a cloud-based AI platform for Retail Marketing & Advanced Consumer Analytics in B2B SaaS model. Designed for Direct use by Business users (without any help from technical analysts or data scientists), it helps take a better trade, retail promotions decisions significantly faster and manage threats and opportunities proactively, taking key contexts and constraints into account. Customers see significant business benefits in growing profitable market share, pro-actively manage competitive threats, stock-outs, prevent waste, enhance distribution efficiency and target price promotion investments effectively. 