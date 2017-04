Web Werks Data Centers Expands Footprints in Dubai

Web Werks Data Center has initiated its new point-of-presence in Dubai, where it will serve the Middle East with their cutting-edge data center solutions.

-- Web Werks, the leading data center service provider in India, continues to expand its footprint by launching a new point-of-presence in Dubai. The prominent data center is headquartered inMumbai and now has extended its reaches to the Middle East to help customers increase business efficiency and streamline operational activities by availing Web Werks top-notch data center solutions. Expanding its services to the new yet strategic region will enable customers to benefit from Web Werks' highly-redundant, reliable and economical services."The Middle East continues to maintain its dynamism as a crucial business point and we are experiencing a significant growth in demand from our customers to deliver our data center services in the region. Dubai, as we see it, is a key business gateway and we look forward to provide our offerings to a complete new audience across this region," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.Web Werks has been operating for over two decades now from five state-of-the-art data centers located in India and the US. The company offers VPS hosting, dedicated hosting, cloud solutions, colocation services and a myriad of data center services including disaster recovery solutions, WordPress hosting and more. By extending its portfolio to a complete new region, the organization will be able to help facilitate business growth. Customers will gain access to robust technology, disaster recovery solutions, 99.995% network uptime, and 24x7 rapid action support."The addition of our new point-of-presence will give us an opportunity to accelerate our growth and continue our persistent quest to add value for our customers," added Nikhil Rathi.For details, visit http://www.webwerks.in or get in touch with us.