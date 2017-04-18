News By Tag
Web Werks Data Centers Expands Footprints in Dubai
Web Werks Data Center has initiated its new point-of-presence in Dubai, where it will serve the Middle East with their cutting-edge data center solutions.
"The Middle East continues to maintain its dynamism as a crucial business point and we are experiencing a significant growth in demand from our customers to deliver our data center services in the region. Dubai, as we see it, is a key business gateway and we look forward to provide our offerings to a complete new audience across this region," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.
"The addition of our new point-of-presence will give us an opportunity to accelerate our growth and continue our persistent quest to add value for our customers," added Nikhil Rathi.
For details, visit http://www.webwerks.in or get in touch with us.
