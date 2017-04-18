News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Exclusive Collection of Copper Jug and Tumbler Sets Launched
Copper utensil online launches an exclusive collection of copper jug and tumbler sets. The collection comprises of copper jug and tumbler sets made from pure copper using hand hammering technique. You can shop and go www.copperutensilonline.com
"At Copper Utensil Online, customer satisfaction is our priority, said the CEO Raghav Bachhas. The motive of our company is to provide our customers with high-quality copperware at the best possible price. Our new range of copper jug and tumblers is put together for those who want to give a healthy start to their life by including copper water in their daily routine. Along with that, we are also planning to expand our business even further by adding more utility products to our website in the near future."
The stylish copper jug and tumbler sets will be the perfect healthy addition to your life. On top of that, these also make up as a sensible and chic gifting option for your loved ones.
Copper utensils online is our endeavor to make high-quality copper-ware available to you at your doorstep for the most reasonable prices. It is our aim to bring the benefits of copper utensils to every household all over the world. We also take immense pride in saying that all our products go through stringent quality checks to ensure the best quality for our customers.
To learn more about our products please visit: https://www.copperutensilonline.com/
Media Contact
Copper Utensils Online Shop
***@copperutensilonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse