Exclusive Collection of Copper Jug and Tumbler Sets Launched

Copper utensil online launches an exclusive collection of copper jug and tumbler sets. The collection comprises of copper jug and tumbler sets made from pure copper using hand hammering technique. You can shop and go www.copperutensilonline.com
 
 
GHAZAIBAD, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Copper Utensils Online has added some new combo sets of their best-selling single items which include the hand hammered jug and tumblers, Mughlai style copper jug and tumblers, etc. The best part is that you can purchase these products as a set or as single items. All the products are made from pure copper and brass only.  The products are all hand hammered and hand crafted by skilled artisans. Orders for the same can be placed on their website. They are shipping worldwide which means customers from all around the world can get their hands on these copper masterpieces.

"At Copper Utensil Online, customer satisfaction is our priority, said the CEO Raghav Bachhas. The motive of our company is to provide our customers with high-quality copperware at the best possible price. Our new range of copper jug and tumblers is put together for those who want to give a healthy start to their life by including copper water in their daily routine. Along with that, we are also planning to expand our business even further by adding more utility products to our website in the near future."

The stylish copper jug and tumbler sets will be the perfect healthy addition to your life. On top of that, these also make up as a sensible and chic gifting option for your loved ones.

Copper utensils online is our endeavor to make high-quality copper-ware available to you at your doorstep for the most reasonable prices. It is our aim to bring the benefits of copper utensils to every household all over the world. We also take immense pride in saying that all our products go through stringent quality checks to ensure the best quality for our customers.

To learn more about our products please visit: https://www.copperutensilonline.com/copper-water-bottles-...

Media Contact
Copper Utensils Online Shop
***@copperutensilonline.com
Source:Copper Utensils Online
Email:***@copperutensilonline.com
Posted By:***@copperutensilonline.com Email Verified
