London Digital Security Centre Working Directly With London Businesses

This release details the new initiative engaging with small and medium sized businesses based in the City of London, as part of the Centre's innovative 'In the Community' programme with the City of London Police.

-- The London Digital Security Centre will work alongside the City of London Police to engage directly with small and medium sized businesses based in the City of London, as part of its innovative 'In the Community' programme. The programme will take place over the period Monday 24 to Thursday 27 April, in a new venture to highlight potential vulnerabilities in those businesses digital security.Officers from the City of London Police, along with a team of specialists from the London Digital Security Centre, led by Operations Manager Jack Lemon, will target specific areas of the City of London, including Smithfield Market, Moorgate and Snow Hill, to visit small and medium sized businesses in each area and help each business to enhance their digital security, to be better protected from Cyber Crime and know to report crime to Action Fraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of Cyber Crime.Perry Stokes, Detective Superintendent for Major Crime and Operations at the City of London Police stated, "We are delighted to have the support of the London Digital Security Centre in helping businesses improve their cyber security in the Square Mile. Cyber security is of paramount importance to all businesses, from the multinational to the sole-trader and with half of businesses across Britain suffering a cyber attack or breach in their security in 2016, initiatives like this provide real-world solutions to crimes that can have a devastating impact."Each business visited will be provided with a bespoke report, highlighting any potential vulnerabilities in their digital security with bespoke advice and support on how to remedy them and be better protected when conducting business online.Each business visited will be provided with a copy of 'The Little Book of Cyber Scams', as well as official literature informed by research from the National Cyber Security Centre.John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre said, "This will be the first of many interactions directly with the business community in 2017. Our role, alongside that of the Metropolitan Police, the City of London Police and industry experts, is to help businesses to grow and innovate through improving their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We want to help make London the safest place to innovate online. We are excited to be working with the City of London Police to help deliver this initiative and help small businesses in the City be better protected".For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.