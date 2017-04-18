JCA strengthens managed services business

Former National Director of Specialist Services for Mitie, Ian Coleman, has joined leading UK building engineering business, JCA, as Managed Services Division Operations Director.

Ian Coleman has joined JCA's senior management team

-- UK building engineering specialist, JCA, has made a major appointment to its senior management team, as the business develops its portfolio of large scale engineering projects, involving the installation and maintenance of critical infrastructure across the data centre, healthcare, commercial office and science and technology sectors.Former National Director of Specialist Services for Mitie, Ian Coleman, has joined JCA as Managed Services Division Operations Director. Reporting to JCA's Chairman, Ian Jackson, Coleman has responsibility for the company's expanding programme of resident maintenance contracts.Commenting on the appointment and the company's outlook for 2017 and beyond, JCA's Chairman, Ian Jackson, said:"Ian Coleman's welcome appointment to JCA's senior management team coincides with our intention to grow our portfolio of design and build, engineering and fit-out projects, many of which will require ongoing operational support. Over the past 13 years, JCA has built a reputation for design, engineering and service excellence, which is opening up new opportunities for the business across the UK."Speaking about his new role with JCA, Ian Coleman commented:"JCA has proven pedigree in delivering major design and build projects for clients and I'm delighted to be joining the business at a time when it's poised for significant growth. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear in further developing JCA's expanding service and maintenance portfolio, including the complex maintenance support of critical infrastructure."Within the past month, JCA has begun the above-ground construction of the first phase of a £250-million data centre campus in Harlow, Essex, as principal contractor to Kao Data. Designated Kao Data London One, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2017, the primary site forms part of the Kao Data Campus that will provide 215,000 square feet of office space within the Harlow Enterprise Zone.Incorporated in 2004 with offices in London and Stevenage, JCA is a leading provider of building engineering services, operating throughout the UK and spanning a range of industry sectors, including data centres, healthcare, commercial office, science and technology.JCA's expertise encompasses design, installation and maintenance services of all mechanical and electrical equipment, critical environments and infrastructure, as well as bespoke interior fit out for all types of commercial premises.