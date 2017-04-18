News By Tag
Hisense forecasts 20% growth in TV Business across MENA region in 2017
Hisense 4KULED TV's are next-generation models with advanced dimming and peak brightness features
Hisense 4KULED TV's are next-generation models with advanced dimming and peak brightness features, providing high-quality contrast, brightness and colour. These models also come equipped with a smart TV system exclusive to Hisense called VIDAA. Hisense products have witnessed wide acceptance of its high-end product range in the MENA market.
"Despite a decline in MENA's TV sector, Hisense recorded a big growth in its performance during 2016, especially on the sales of its 4K and ULED screens," said Mr. Linden Sun, Managing Director, Hisense Middle East. Hisense expects to grow 20 per cent in the TV sector, based on a strong product line-up, as well as an international marketing plan to boost the brand through sponsorship of the next 2018 FIFA World CupTM, all these will play key role in consolidating its market position.
"Since its inception 47 years ago, Hisense has grown remarkably. We realize the importance of enhancing the quality of our brand to further capture the market and increase our sales. We adhere to a clear strategy and are working to take our business to the next level and we are committed to broadening our horizons in the MENA region." said Mr. Linden Sun.
Hisense ranked third globally for the second consecutive year, according to the IHS Global TV Report 2016. This was achieved through adherence to the company's strategy of delivering high-quality products to the market. Hisense re-invests 5 per cent of its revenues in Research and Development (R&D)
