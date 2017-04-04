 
Industry News





Early Bird Deadline is approaching for the 2017 - 4th Scientific e-Conference

 
 
Gen_Jou_4.4.17_2
Gen_Jou_4.4.17_2
 
GEORGETOWN, Guyana - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The deadline for Early Bird Registration for the 2017 4th scientific e-Conference is April 30th, 2017. With engaging keynote speakers and renowned chairperson, the conference will provide attendees with an unforgettable e-Conference experience and participants have the privilege to clarify their doubts with regard to their paper. The 2017 4th Scientific e-conference on September 22nd— September 24th. Participants can register for the conference, at (Link for registration).Visit (Website address) for more information about the 2017 4th Scientific e-conference. Early registration is encouraged.

Register on or before 30th April 2017 for "Global Education, Research, and Technology for Sustainable Development." Unlock Your Discount Now!  Just few more days left to book your seats and avail exclusive discounts.

Texila American University one of the fastest growing Private medical University in the Caribbean is all set to host its "Fourth International Scientific e-Conference 2017" after its resistless response  from the first, second and third international Scientific e-Conferences in the year 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

TAU has paved an accessible way for individuals to prepare, participate, present and publish their research article through World Wide Web and the latest technologies with myriad benefits. The e-Conference mainly asserts the knowledgeable individuals to follow the 4P's.

Texila supports the knowledgeable academicians to look into their research skills, showcase their articles in an international Scientific e-Conference with much ease. "There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs" to make this proverb true they provide a platform to all learned academicians who are Heads of the department/Professors/Asst. Professors/Administrators to get involved, understand and gain the experience of participating in the international e-Conference virtually – a conference from your desk.

Contact
M.Shiva Shankar
Skype: texila.aco32
***@tau.edu.gy
