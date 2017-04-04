News By Tag
Early Bird Deadline is approaching for the 2017 - 4th Scientific e-Conference
Register on or before 30th April 2017 for "Global Education, Research, and Technology for Sustainable Development."
Texila American University one of the fastest growing Private medical University in the Caribbean is all set to host its "Fourth International Scientific e-Conference 2017" after its resistless response from the first, second and third international Scientific e-Conferences in the year 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.
TAU has paved an accessible way for individuals to prepare, participate, present and publish their research article through World Wide Web and the latest technologies with myriad benefits. The e-Conference mainly asserts the knowledgeable individuals to follow the 4P's.
Texila supports the knowledgeable academicians to look into their research skills, showcase their articles in an international Scientific e-Conference with much ease. "There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs" to make this proverb true they provide a platform to all learned academicians who are Heads of the department/Professors/
