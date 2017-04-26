The Overseas Property Show Ireland, Limerick. Dublin. Cork

 
Find out about buying property in Portugal and Spain from Ideal homes international
 
 
May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The leading Overseas Property Show comes to Ireland in May!

Ireland Baby!
5 Shows, 4 Locations
Limerick. Dublin. Cork

Come learn all about buying abroad in Portugal and Spain
with our team of industry experts.
Make that dream of a home in the sun a reality.
Tickets, FREE! (http://www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com/)

Tuesday 23rd May 2017 @ RDS - Royal Dublin Society event will run from 10:00-18:00.
Wednesday 24th May 2017 @ Roganstown Hotel,The Aungier Suite, Sword,Dublin,11:00-21:00
Friday 26th May 2017 @ Thomond Park Rugby Stadium, 1978 Suite, Limerick, 10:00-21:00
Saturday 27th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-21:00
Sunday 28th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-21:00

The Overseas Property Show (http://www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com/) has a great reputation for connecting those who attend with the reality of owning a home overseas. The show's focus is not on a romanticised idea of a second home ownership but on the practical steps and considerations involved in purchasing and maintaining a property abroad.

Chris White, Founding Director of boutique real estate agency Ideal Homes Portugal (http://www.idealhomesportugal.com/), which is a regular exhibitor at the Overseas Property Show, comments,

"The Overseas Property Show is about bringing property experts with hands-on experience to people within Ireland who are considering buying a home overseas. We're on hand to talk through living abroad, whether attendees have questions about how much Portuguese they'll need to speak or even the price of milk in Spain, we can give them the information they need. Of course our experts are also on hand to answer the big questions, like how the purchase process works, where to find a good lawyer, how to obtain a fiscal number and so forth. The beauty of the Overseas Property Show is that it offers all of this information in one place."

The 2017 Overseas Property Show will largely focus on properties from Portugal and Spain (http://www.idealhomesinternational.co.uk/). It is ideal for those who are looking to buy a holiday home overseas or planning to move permanently. We can help you find that beautiful Algarve villa with a pool and panoramic views, likewise if you are an investor we can help you find what it is you are looking for at our multi-faceted event. The nationwide tour follows the success of 10 events we held in 2016 which provided thousands of visitors with the opportunity to begin turning their dreams of owning a second home into reality. This year we are building on that success by adding new venues in order to reach out to even more would-be holiday home owners across Ireland. At the same time it will remain true to its roots, offering free attendance and plenty of experts to provide advice and guidance. Whether it's a second home, a main residence or an investment that you're after, the Overseas Property Show is the place to be!

Tickets are FREE and full details can be found at www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com. You can also call our free phone number from the UK on 0800 133 7644 or email us on info@theoverseaspropertyshow.com

www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com
+351289513434
***@theoverseaspropertyshow.com
