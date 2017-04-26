News By Tag
The Overseas Property Show Ireland, Limerick. Dublin. Cork
Find out about buying property in Portugal and Spain from Ideal homes international
Ireland Baby!
5 Shows, 4 Locations
Limerick. Dublin. Cork
Come learn all about buying abroad in Portugal and Spain
with our team of industry experts.
Make that dream of a home in the sun a reality.
Tickets, FREE! (http://www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com/)
Tuesday 23rd May 2017 @ RDS - Royal Dublin Society event will run from 10:00-18:00.
Wednesday 24th May 2017 @ Roganstown Hotel,The Aungier Suite, Sword,Dublin,11:
Friday 26th May 2017 @ Thomond Park Rugby Stadium, 1978 Suite, Limerick, 10:00-21:00
Saturday 27th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-21:00
Sunday 28th May 2017 @ Metropole Hotel, Ballroom, MacCurtain Street, Cork, 11:00-21:00
The Overseas Property Show (http://www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com/)
Chris White, Founding Director of boutique real estate agency Ideal Homes Portugal (http://www.idealhomesportugal.com/
"The Overseas Property Show is about bringing property experts with hands-on experience to people within Ireland who are considering buying a home overseas. We're on hand to talk through living abroad, whether attendees have questions about how much Portuguese they'll need to speak or even the price of milk in Spain, we can give them the information they need. Of course our experts are also on hand to answer the big questions, like how the purchase process works, where to find a good lawyer, how to obtain a fiscal number and so forth. The beauty of the Overseas Property Show is that it offers all of this information in one place."
The 2017 Overseas Property Show will largely focus on properties from Portugal and Spain (http://www.idealhomesinternational.co.uk/
Tickets are FREE and full details can be found at www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com. You can also call our free phone number from the UK on 0800 133 7644 or email us on info@theoverseaspropertyshow.com
Contact
www.theoverseaspropertyshow.com
+351289513434
***@theoverseaspropertyshow.com
