April 2017
Helen Doron English Celebrates English Day

 
 
CHELSEA, England - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently we celebrated English Language Day, William Shakespeare's birthday. Established in 2010 by the United Nations, the day aims to inform people about the history, culture and achievements of the English language. "English, along with French, is one of the two working languages of the United Nations Secretariat, and one of the Organization's six official languages. Because it is so widely spoken, English is often referred to as a "world language", or the lingua franca of the modern era," according to the UN.

"We're delighted to mark English day at Helen Doron English," comments Helen Doron, CEO. "We have dedicated ourselves to teaching children English for the past thirty years. We're proud of the fact that to date, more than two million children have learned English with us."

"Teaching their children English has become a key priority for many parents," says Doron. "When asked what second language would be most helpful for their children, the overwhelming number of parents (who are not themselves mother tongue English speakers) choose English. It's the dominant language for business and science and remains the lingua franca for doing business, participating in geographically-distributed technology development programmes, or even sharing the latest research. English is, at present, one of the most widely spoken languages. That's why it's so important that children are taught English from the earliest years."

"While we're taking time out to mark this very important day, we continue to focus on finding fun and entertaining ways to make English accessible to anyone who wants to learn. Hundreds of original songs are featured on the Helen Doron Song Club http://bit.ly/2czGG7K, teen listeners can tune into the Helen Doron Radio station (http://www.helendoronradio.com/), learn how to read using the Helen Doron apps (http://www.helendoron.com/english-everywhere), and get tips from Helen Doron's blog (http://www.helendoron.com/blog). Helen Doron English makes learning English a priority every single day in a variety of ways," notes Doron. "In addition, with a variety of programmes for children from age 3 months up to 19 years, Helen Doron English centres offer the proven way to learn English as a second language."

Breaking New Boundaries in Children's Education
Founded in 1985 to teach children English as a Foreign Language, the Helen Doron Educational Group has more than 900 learning centres and kindergartens in 35 countries worldwide. Helen Doron's innovative and proven methodology is the creative inspiration behind the company's flagship franchise, Helen Doron English, along with Helen Doron Kindergartens, MathRiders, and Ready Steady Move!  To date, the Group has taught more than two million children to speak English, master maths, experience nature, and learn through movement. The Group seeks franchisees and business partners to expand its rich educational content and continue breaking new boundaries in children's education. For more information, see http://www.helendorongroup.com .

Click to Share