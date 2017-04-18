Cristal Group Gears Up for Soft Opening of Two New Hotels in June 2017

Expanding its presence in the Middle East, Cristal Group will add two fabulous new hotels to its portfolio this summer. The group is preparing for the soft opening of Bayat Hotel by Cristal and Masaya Hotel & Residences by Emerald in June 2017.

Making the announcement at the Arabian Travel Market, Mr Kamal Fakhoury, CEO of Cristal Group, stated, "It is a record year of growth for us. We have two outstanding hotels lined up for soft launch next month that will serve as a superb address for both business and leisure travellers. It is testament to the strength of our brands which continue to position Cristal Group strongly in the market place in line with our ambitious expansion strategy. We strive to be the first choice for our owners and guests by providing compelling brands for any segment."Cristal Group recently entered into a strategic alliance with StayWell Hospitality Group that is aimed at strengthening its global appeal. Mr Fakhoury, stressed, "We currently have about 1600 rooms in the region and out of these 200 are in the UAE. This number is expected to grow rapidly with the strategic alliance that we have formed with StayWell Hospitality Group. We are truly excited about the synergy and opportunity of this collaboration that will cement our future expansion in the region."Masaya Hotel & Residences by Emerald is the first deluxe residence in Erbil located in the Lebanese Village, one of Erbil's most prestigious and prime investments along the new Beharka road. During the first phase, the serviced residences will open while the hotel is expected to be fully operational by third quarter of 2017.Cristal Group is among the first hospitality brands to enter the Abha region in Saudi Arabia with Bayat Hotel by Cristal that is Abha's first 5-star property and will be ready for opening in few weeks' time. Abha region was recently named capital of Arab Tourism 2017.Cristal Group will be present at booth ME2115 in Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority stand.About Cristal GroupThe Cristal Group was established in 2007 to deliver world class hospitality consultancy, technical services, asset management and brand management. Its vision is to be the premier business and leisure hotel operator in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company boasts a superb portfolio of hotels and a strong development pipeline.For more information visit www.cristalhospitality.com