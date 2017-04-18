Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Gas Sensor Market Research Report" In this report, focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gas Sensor.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering United States, EU, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan. Global Gas Sensor market competition by, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including City Technology Ltd, Figaro Engineering Inc., Dynament Ltd, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Membrapor AG, Alphasense, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Cambridge CMOS Sensor, Sensirion AG, AMS AG, Senseair AB, MSA. On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Hydrocarbon, VOCS. On the basis of end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gas Sensor for each application, including Water and Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Environmental, Automotive, Metal & Chemical, Consumer Electronics, Transport & Logistics, Building Automation, Others.