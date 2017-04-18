News By Tag
Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF) Pipeline Analysis with Ongoing Trials and Recent Developme
In the first section, the readers will get to know about the market overview of Inferior Vena Cava Filter (IVCF). It is a mechanical device used to prevent blood clots from traveling to lungs. IVC filter traps blood clots before it reaches to the lungs. IVC filters are made of non-ferromagnetic materials [Cobalt Chromium Alloy, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Nickel-Titanium (Nitinol)]. The filter is inserted inside a large vein called the inferior vena cava (which carries blood from lower extremities to the heart).
Inferior vena cava filters (IVCF) are used in trauma patients to reduce the incidence of pulmonary embolism (PE). It has been analyzed that, the clinically proven and recognized purpose for this product is to prevent blood clots in deep veins, a condition known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).
There are two versions of IVC filters are available, which includes retrievable and permanent. The majority of these filters used today are permanent. The FDA recommends that implanting physicians and clinicians responsible for the ongoing care of patients with retrievable IVC filters consider eliminating the filter once protection from pulmonary embolism (PE) is no longer required. At present, the market of inferior vena cava filters is majorly driven by rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases globally. This rise in a number of patients diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases across the world will boost the global inferior vena cava filters market.
Moreover, the report extensively covers the details on IVCF under development based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage. Also, it identifies and understands important and varied types of Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF) which are under development. For the better understanding of the device, this report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by the team of industry experts.
In the concluding section, the report reviews the major players involved in the development of Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF) and list all their pipeline projects in detail. Here's a list of major players outlined in this study:
• Adient Medical Inc.
• Contego Medical, LLC
• Interventional & Surgical Innovations, LLC
• Veniti Inc
• Kaleidoscope
• VueKlar Cardiovascular Ltd
• Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
• Volcano Corp
