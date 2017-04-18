 
News By Tag
* Science Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Global Slide Preparation System Market Analysis Reveals Anticipated Growth

Slide preparation system comprises an automated device that helps in the preparation of cytology slides.
 
 
MRRSE
MRRSE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Science Technology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Albany - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

ALBANY, N.Y. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Slide preparation, staining, probing and analysis require high-quality tools and equipment that yield precise and accurate samples. Significant scientific and technological advances in instrumentation pertaining to slide preparation are acting as the driving force for the Slide Preparation Market at the global scale. To provide more detailed analysis, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added the latest report titled as "Slide Preparation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2023" to its wide database. The report offers a precise industry analysis of the slide preparation system market which is expected to grow by 2023 at a steady rate.


Slide preparation system comprises an automated device that helps in the preparation of cytology slides. Also, the slide preparation system process includes cell preservation, dispersion, enrichment, pipetting, sedimentation, staining and coverslipping that ultimately leads to the preparation of slide for cytology screening.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.mrrse.com/sample/1944


The research segments the slide preparation market on the basis of component of the automated system. This specific segmentation includes:

Staining module: Staining module comprises all the staining tools such as automated strainers which create an optimized environment for the preparation of slides.
Fluidics module: Fluidic module comprises various bottles which provide on-board bulk fluid capacity for up to 90 slides.
Waste module: Waste module has level-sensing containers that provide walk-away capacity for up to 90 slides.

On the geographical scale, the market is segmented by regions, which comprises North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In the later section, the report covers a detailed analysis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, supply & demand, current trend/issues/challenges along with companies involved in this sector. The provided analyzed report is the complete in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segmentations and various geographies.

The research is a compilation through extensive primary research including interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts and secondary research including reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases.

Some of the top companies operating in the slide preparation systems market are as follow:

Hologic Inc.
Leica Microsystems
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
BioGenex Laboratories Inc.
Thermo Electron Corp.
Sakura Finetek USA Inc.
TriPath Imaging Inc.
Ventana Medical Systems Inc.
Cytyc Corp.
Lab Vision Corp.
Vision BioSystems Inc.
Hycor Biomedical Inc.
DakoCytomation California Inc.

• ELITechGroup
Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.mrrse.com/slide-preparation-systems-market

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (http://www.mrrse.com/) (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE's repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower
90, State Street
Suite 700
Albany, NY – 12207
United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559
Email: sales@mrrse.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn-https://www.linkedin.com/company/mrrse
Follow Us On Twitter-https://twitter.com/MRRSEmrrse
End
Source:mrrse
Email:***@mrrse.com
Phone:5187300559
Tags:Science Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Market Research Hub PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share