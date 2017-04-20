News By Tag
As a top-notch International School in India, Oakridge has always believed in providing students with opportunities to enhance their skills necessary for succeeding in the global economy. In this respect, Oakridge is proud to host a one-week 'Columbia Business School Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program' for high school students to make them future ready. Columbia Business School has been the frontier of academic excellence since the year 1916 with illustrious alumni such as Warren Buffet, Henry Kravis, Vikram Pandit. One of the 10 Ivy League Schools, Columbia Business School is widely considered as one of the most prestigious business schools in the world. Give your children the opportunity now to go beyond the classrooms and learn from world-renowned faculty from Columbia Business School on theory and practice of entrepreneurship and innovation. This Program is a platform that is giving these young and ambitious minds a place to learn from business experts, experience other cultures and build relationships with members outside the chapter. Through this, they can enhance their knowledge on how opportunities for renewal and innovation are identified, developed, organized and implemented in the organization.
With this new approach to learning, there are various advantages that the Columbia Business Program enfolds, one such is students can learn from the experiences of real-life entrepreneurs who will guide them through the new venture creation process applied to their original ideas. Emphasizing on business education, the curriculum helps developing an entrepreneurial perspective and the ability to achieve objectives. Other than the business opportunities, the program will engage students through an interactive curriculum that includes a strategy for industry and market analysis, execution and presentation to investors, leadership & finance, marketing & sales strategy branding and more. In a nutshell, the Columbia Business Program will educate students to serve as leaders in the innovation economy with the skills and confidence to develop and deliver breakthrough solutions. Moreover, students will get an exposure to the Ivy League B-Schools learning methodology and techniques. This apart, participants will also receive a certificate from Columbia Business School and letter of recommendation from the faculty.
They say a young mind is the sharpest mind, as they learn quick and act quicker. Gone are the days, when the education system use to focus on books and rote-learning. In today's fast-changing world, the young geniuses have chosen a different path and have picked live learning from the real-world experiences over books and ideas over words. If your child has a positive attitude to learn, who comes up with something new every day and have fresh and radical ideas that can change the world don't miss out on registering for the Columbia Business Program which is going to take place from 23-27 May 2017. For more information, you can reach out to our Program in-charge, Kakoli @ 77024 56464. Visit http://oakridge.in/
About Oakridge International School Hyderabad
Oakridge Hyderabad Campus has been ranked as the No.1 for International School in Hyderabad by the Education World in India School Rankings 2016, the most prestigious rankings in the education sector today. Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success-oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as well as global perspective on various aspects.
