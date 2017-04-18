 
Industry News





Pinnacle's New Website Emphasizing BIM Services for Specific Industry Segment

Pinnacle's new website catering BIM Services for various industry segments including engineers, contractors, architects, designers, home builders and other construction professionals to streamline business operations.
 
 
DURGAPUR, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- It's time to broadcast the launch of Pinnacle's new website focusing on BIM Solution for specific industry segment. Pinnacle with over 18 years experience in providing BIM services for the construction sector offers a comprehensive BIM Engineered tools for industries.

Pinnacle Vice President – Mr. Biswaroop Todi said – "The new website showcases Pinnacle's expertise in BIM Services, where industry segment is developed for Architects, Structural Engineers, MEP Design Firms, Home Builders as well as for various contractors including General, Mechanical & Plumbing, Electrical, Fire Protection, Concrete and Drywall Contractors."

"We want our existing and prospective clients to know how we are customizing BIM for serving their specific construction needs. Our web pages are good examples of how our BIM Services and BIM Engineering services are targeted for industry verticals to reduce construction risk." – added Ananya Ghosh – Technical Content Writer, Pinnacle Infotech.

" Moreover, the neat web design helps our customers to get faster, easy navigation and user-friendly features." – noted Bikram Chakraborty - Graphic Designer, Pinnacle Infotech. Delve into BIM industry segment of Pinnacle for detailed info.

"Social and blogger feeds of our new website will promote enhanced customer communication. We will constantly update website with useful blogs, articles & events. Event section contains links to upcoming seminars & exhibitions to let clients get latest info for streamlining business operations."concluded Sharmistha Naskar - Digital Marketing (SEO, SMO etc) Executive, Pinnacle Infotech.

Take a tour at BIM Services of Pinnacle Infotech (http://www.pinnaclecad.com/offerings/bim-services/)to get inventive BIM implementation ideas, capitalizing on future construction sector trends. Contact bim@pinnaclecad.com or btodi@pinnaclecad.comfor BIM info.

