News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Increasing Product Launch Propelling the Industry
The US sports and fitness nutrition industry is anticipated to grow owing to growing awareness about the importance of healthy living, says RNCOS in its latest report.
According to our latest research report, "US Sports and Fitness Nutrition Market Outlook 2022", the rising stress level and the increasing physical health related issues are pushing the American population towards attaining a healthier lifestyle. Fitness and weight loss management have been gaining focus due to rise in obesity, bust schedule and unhealthy eating habits in the country.
The US market is one of the most lucrative for the sports and fitness nutrition products. With the will to spend premium on nutrient-rich products, the population continues to adopt healthy lifestyle along with nutritious products. Also, increased concentration on women centric products to increase their nutritional intake and the rising youth population is boosting the growth of the nutritional supplement industry.
Recently, Vitamin Packs, nutrition, health and wellness companies announced its launch in spring to simplify and personalize the vitamin and supplement experience for consumers. Also, Power bar, an energy bar brand, launched a new line of plant-derived protein bars, aiming at to evolving the product portfolio to meet the needs of athletic population in US. Further, with rising emphasis on health and nutrition, US based beverages companies like Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Monster Beverage are also experimenting with their product portfolio with innovative beverages that offer reduced calories and better nutrition. Such activities are set to upsurge a huge demand for sports and fitness nutritional supplements industry in US in the coming years.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse