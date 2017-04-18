AKCP announces a revolution in data center power monitoring. Upgrade to a smart cabinet 30 Years AKCP created the SNMP environmental monitoring industry. AKCP is at it again with an easy to install upgrade for any existing power strip. SPC+ Upgrades Existing Power Strips BANGKOK, Thailand - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Smart Power Strip+ (SPC+) upgrades any power strip to a managed, network enabled PDU forming the basis of a smart cabinet. The SPC+ connects in-line with the existing power strip to give power metering, power switching, additional switched outlets, 4 intelligent sensor ports, patent pending fire suppression system and UPS battery monitoring. Connect sensors such as thermal maps, RFID swing handle cabinet locks and smoke detectors to the intelligent sensor ports to customize the monitoring. As it connects with any power strip, it is easy to upgrade your cabinet to match future power needs. Simply replace the power strip not your whole PDU.



The SPC+ power meter keeps you on top of your cabinet power consumption.This is essential to ensure you are not close to tripping circuit breakers, a situation that can bring down cabinets or the whole data center. PUE calculations also require accurate knowledge of your IT load. By combining the PUE numbers with environmental sensors the SPC+ can fine tune the data center. Gain optimal levels of energy efficiency without the risk of exceeding ASHRAE recommended temperatures.



Other features of the SPC+ include a patent pending fire suppression system, which contains the situation to a single cabinet, and avoids the need for the release of potentially fatal gasses in the data center. A UPS battery management system checks battery drain rates and calculates remaining battery life. Receive alerts when battery levels become critical and remotely shut down non essential IT loads. Patent pending boot sequence technology prevents the tripping of main breakers when the cabinet is under startup current. Use of Basic Expansion Bus technology means that up to 8 cabinets can be monitored from a single IP address using Gateway and remote SPC+ devices, making SPC+ a cost effective solution.



Available in 1U and 0U configurations for 16 Amp and 32 Amp installations.



Retail List Price starts at $700 USD for a single cabinet including the SPC+ device, thermal map 4 in 1 sensor and smoke detector with fire suppression. Prices as low as $550 USD per cabinet for an 8 cabinet installation. Available today.



For more information visit:



https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=yFnQW1Dc18Y







About AKCP



AKCP established in the USA in 1981, created the market for networked temperature, environmental and power monitoring solutions. Today with over 100 employees and 130,000 installations, AKCP is the world's oldest and largest manufacturer of SNMP enabled networked sensors for the data center.



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12635169/1 End -- The Smart Power Strip+ (SPC+) upgrades any power strip to a managed, network enabled PDU forming the basis of a smart cabinet. The SPC+ connects in-line with the existing power strip to give power metering, power switching, additional switched outlets, 4 intelligent sensor ports, patent pending fire suppression system and UPS battery monitoring. Connect sensors such as thermal maps, RFID swing handle cabinet locks and smoke detectors to the intelligent sensor ports to customize the monitoring. As it connects with any power strip, it is easy to upgrade your cabinet to match future power needs. Simply replace the power strip not your whole PDU.The SPC+ power meter keeps you on top of your cabinet power consumption.This is essential to ensure you are not close to tripping circuit breakers, a situation that can bring down cabinets or the whole data center. PUE calculations also require accurate knowledge of your IT load. By combining the PUE numbers with environmental sensors the SPC+ can fine tune the data center. Gain optimal levels of energy efficiency without the risk of exceeding ASHRAE recommended temperatures.Other features of the SPC+ include a patent pending fire suppression system, which contains the situation to a single cabinet, and avoids the need for the release of potentially fatal gasses in the data center. A UPS battery management system checks battery drain rates and calculates remaining battery life. Receive alerts when battery levels become critical and remotely shut down non essential IT loads. Patent pending boot sequence technology prevents the tripping of main breakers when the cabinet is under startup current. Use of Basic Expansion Bus technology means that up to 8 cabinets can be monitored from a single IP address using Gateway and remote SPC+ devices, making SPC+ a cost effective solution.Available in 1U and 0U configurations for 16 Amp and 32 Amp installations.Retail List Price starts at $700 USD for a single cabinet including the SPC+ device, thermal map 4 in 1 sensor and smoke detector with fire suppression. Prices as low as $550 USD per cabinet for an 8 cabinet installation. Available today.For more information visit: http://bit.ly/ AKCP_SPC About AKCPAKCP established in the USA in 1981, created the market for networked temperature, environmental and power monitoring solutions. Today with over 100 employees and 130,000 installations, AKCP is the world's oldest and largest manufacturer of SNMP enabled networked sensors for the data center. Source : AKCP Email : ***@akcp.in.th Tags : Spc , AKCP , Smart Rack System , Smart Power Strip , Pdu , intelligent PDU , Fire Suppression , Data Center Industry : Business , Computers , Electronics Location : Bangkok - Bangkok - Thailand Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

