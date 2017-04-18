PLN and Pacific Infra Capital Sign Agreement to Implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Pacific Infra Capital, LLC signed an agreement with Indonesian National Utility PLN to implement an advanced metering infrastructure system throughout the Java-Bali region of Indonesia.

Signing Ceremony with U.S. VP Pence and Indonesian VP Kalla

-- PT. Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), the national electric utility of Indonesia, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PT. Infra Cerdas Indonesia, an affiliate of Silicon Valley technology firm Pacific Infra Capital LLC, to implement an Advanced Metering Infrastructure system in Indonesia. The project will utilize cutting-edge U.S. technology and be deployed in the Java and Bali regions starting in 2018. The project signing was witnessed by U.S. Vice President Michael R. Pence and Indonesia Vice President Jusuf Kalla at a ceremony celebrating over $10 billion dollars in trade and investment agreements that demonstrate the strength of the U.S.-Indonesia economic relationship."The transformation of PLN into a next generation utility requires the adoption of smart grid technology. The deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure is an essential first step in this journey, enabling distribution efficiencies, improved customer service, and the integration of renewable energy such as rooftop solar," said Nicke Widyawati, Director of Corporate Planning for PLN."We are honored by the opportunity to support PLN's adoption of world class smart grid technology,"said Grant Finlayson, CEO of Pacific Infra Capital. "We look forward to the roll out this transformative technology throughout the Java-Bali region starting in 2018."About Pacific Infra Capital, LLC:Pacific Infra is a Silicon Valley-based company that specializes in supporting the adoption of value-creating infrastructure technologies in Southeast Asia. PIC utilizes its understanding of technology, network of relationships with leading international technology companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, and its expertise in organizing, structuring, and financing technology transactions to promote projects that enhance operational efficiencies, build economic opportunity, enable environmentally desirable solutions, and lift quality of life in developing economies throughout the region. PIC is a member of the Pacific Private Equity Group, a leading provider of innovative private capital solutions for cross-border investment between North American and Asia.About PLN:PLN is an Indonesian state-owned company tasked with supplying the electricity needs of the Indonesian people. The State of the Republic of Indonesia holds 100% of PLN's shares. The company has a monopoly on the distribution of electricity in Indonesia, and it is the second largest state-owned enterprise by assets.