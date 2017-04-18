News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PLN and Pacific Infra Capital Sign Agreement to Implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure
Pacific Infra Capital, LLC signed an agreement with Indonesian National Utility PLN to implement an advanced metering infrastructure system throughout the Java-Bali region of Indonesia.
"The transformation of PLN into a next generation utility requires the adoption of smart grid technology. The deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure is an essential first step in this journey, enabling distribution efficiencies, improved customer service, and the integration of renewable energy such as rooftop solar," said Nicke Widyawati, Director of Corporate Planning for PLN.
"We are honored by the opportunity to support PLN's adoption of world class smart grid technology,"
About Pacific Infra Capital, LLC:
Pacific Infra is a Silicon Valley-based company that specializes in supporting the adoption of value-creating infrastructure technologies in Southeast Asia. PIC utilizes its understanding of technology, network of relationships with leading international technology companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, and its expertise in organizing, structuring, and financing technology transactions to promote projects that enhance operational efficiencies, build economic opportunity, enable environmentally desirable solutions, and lift quality of life in developing economies throughout the region. PIC is a member of the Pacific Private Equity Group, a leading provider of innovative private capital solutions for cross-border investment between North American and Asia.
About PLN:
PLN is an Indonesian state-owned company tasked with supplying the electricity needs of the Indonesian people. The State of the Republic of Indonesia holds 100% of PLN's shares. The company has a monopoly on the distribution of electricity in Indonesia, and it is the second largest state-owned enterprise by assets.
Contact
Adrian Mendes
***@ppeg.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse