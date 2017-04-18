News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Skill On Wheels- We get the best female driving instructor for the students
Where the students receive the benefit of flexible timings from the experienced instructors
The reasons to choose Skill On Wheels
Moreover, the school is accredited to the Keys2Drive program, which is a national incentive funded by the Federal Government. This allows the students to enjoy a free driving lesson in Werribee and learn the tactical ways to drive a car. Being a member of Adtav, the institution has garnered a huge reputation and trust among the Indian families.
Due to the Indian driving instructors, it becomes greatly helpful for the Indian families to learn driving. They overcome the linguistic barrier and become comfortable to learn driving. Furthermore, it becomes helpful for the Indians to state their problem and the obstacles they are facing during the training process.
What more?
However, this institute welcomes all and there is no barrier regarding the nationality. It greets novice as well as the experienced individuals to sharpen their driving skill and create no mess on the road while driving. The individuals are allowed for solo driving only when the instructor deem fit. With proper guidance, they get rid of their L plates from their vehicle and drive their car like a professional.
About The School- Skill On Wheels is an Australian driving institute that is offering driving lessons to the Indian families in Werribee, Tarneit, Point Cook, and other places of Australia. It is hiring female Indian instructors who can teach the students with ease and comfort. The specialty of the school is that they bring experience and trained drivers who have the skill and potential to train the students to the core so that they get they become professional in the domain. The driving instructors offer safe and confident driving to the students and guide them to avoid any rash and unstable driving skill on the road. The students receive proper instruction on how to tackle the driving wheel and the manoeuvre required to take it in different directions. Moreover, they get to enjoy other benefits like flexible timings, pick up & drop facility, and free driving lessons.
Get in touch with the company with the contact information given below.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address- Tweed Court, Werribee, Victoria 3030
Email- alkadas70@yahoo.com (mailto:jel007@
Contact- 0413429076
Website- http://www.skillonwheels.com.au/
Media Contact
Skill on Wheels
+61 413 429 076
alkadas70@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse