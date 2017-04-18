 
GATT Launches Customer Relationship Management – A Not Run-of-the-Mill Software

GATT has introduced customer relationship management (CRM) software for the convenience of customers to deal with sales and maintain an automated router to help build up response time.
 
 
NOIDA, India - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GA Technocare Technology has introduced CRM (Customer relationship management) software that is meant to assist customers to plan and control projects in an organized manner. This software is capable of supporting various projects at their different phases and so customers can rely on it.

The software is developed for better customer relationship management. It is empowered by several technologies such as 'sales funnel automation' in which products get empowered in our funnel lab. There is also an 'inventory management system' where the software receives complete information about inventory directly from the fulfillment provider.

For CRM to work effectively, it is necessary to get the data analysis done properly. Our clients are provided with suite of reports to get the reporting and data analysis done. The robust report suite always allows entrepreneurs to know everything about their business.

There are also 'contact center integrations' made available on the software that are integrations on telephony platforms. The contact center tools are used for call routing, sales order entry and as customer service interface. There is also an 'auto-responder' that has a number of in-built auto response features that make things automated on this software.

The technology deployed on this software does effective lead management that is meant for determining high quality leads. Its UI is flexible and accommodates visual perspective of anything. Layouts can be changed based on user's conveniences. Valuable alerts about best CRM service can also be found on a mobile device. The CRM platform automates sales that includes outgoing calls, campaigns follow up and organization of data.

To make the software more happening, sales forecasting can also be done here that determines the metric for success. Forecasting determines your benchmark that allows you to understand whether your results are at par with efforts. It also does territory management and organizes lead list in terms of geographic location and sales representatives.

Website : http://www.technocaretechnology.com/crm.html

GA Technocare Technology
***@technocaretechnology.com
***@technocaretechnology.com
