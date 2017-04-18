News By Tag
HMH - Hospitality Management Holding Appoints a New CEO
Mr Asali joins HMH with over twenty years of hospitality experience, starting at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. After several years in operations, Mr Asali joined Arthur Andersen as a Real Estate and Hospitality Consultant in Bahrain and then London. He came back to the Middle East in 2002 as the Vice President International Lodging Development for Marriott International where, during his tenure he signed more than 40 hotels across the region. In 2012 Mr Asali established a company to guide hotel operators and owners in the Middle East and Africa region and negotiated a number of contracts with Hilton, IHG, and Starwood.
Mr Asali's last position was the Senior Vice President Development at Jumeirah Group where he was responsible for the expansion of both the Jumeirah and the Venu lifestyle brand, in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Europe.
H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Chairman & CE, MANAFA LLC, and Vice Chairman, HMH, said: "Mr Asali will be a key member of our management team with a clear mandate for identifying growth opportunities for the expansion of HMH's portfolio in the hospitality sector fulfilling our strategic vision. Mr Asali's extensive experience in the region and successful history in development and attaining both management and franchise agreements will surely be a recipe for success."
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
For more information about HMH please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Hina Bakht
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
