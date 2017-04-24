News By Tag
Yachts Caymans Offers Special Boats To Enjoy Scuba Diving in Little Cayman
Yachts Caymans, a premiere company specializing in customized tours to scuba diving destinations in Caymans.
Yachts Caymans will take you to some of the world's most renowned coral reefs, walls and ship wrecks which are found in the crystal clear turquoise waters of the Cayman Islands. The company will take customers to the popular scuba diving destinations of the Caymans listed below along with other dive sites.
• USS Kittiwake – the latest dive attraction of Grand Caymans, offers a spectacular diving experience for divers as it boasts over 50 species of corals and nearly 500 species of tropical fish. Divers can easily explore the ship's corridors, recreation room, mess hall, crew quarters, navigation room and the main deck.
• Doc Poulson – the Doc Poulson boasts an incredible variety of flora and fauna including Queen Conch, blue tang, brain corals, Christmas tree worms, Social Feather Duster, Goliath grouper, eels, green moray and much more. The clear waters of the Grand Cayman allow for excellent underwater photography of the Doc Poulson wreck site.
• Bloody Bay Marine Park – A top diving destination in Little Cayman and is regarded as one of the Seven Underwater Wonders of the Diving World. This breathtaking dive destination provides an unrivaled vista of corals, a brilliant array of exotically colored sponges, and a bounty of equally colorful fish species.
A senior official from the PR Department of Yachts Caymans commented, "Our private yacht charters will take you your family and or friends to the choice scuba diving destinations in Caymans for a memorable experience of scuba diving under the guidance of a professional crew who are hand-selected based on their level of experience."
Aboard a private charter in Caymans, you will be given complimentary tools and equipment required for scuba diving. All of these services and the latest offer can be availed at amazing rates. The luxury yachts of Yachts Caymans feature plush furnishings, luxurious accommodations, an open bar, modern entertainment facilities, sophisticated artwork, and an open deck to enjoy the breathtaking views while sailing. Guests looking to immerse themselves in the underwater wonder of marine life can book their scuba diving charter with Yachts Caymans. With luxurious boats, best prices and their professional captain and crew, guests can expect to have wonderful time while in the Cayman Islands.
For more information on Yachts Caymans' luxury yachts, please visit http://www.yachtscaymans.com/
ABOUT YACHTS CAYMANS
Being the world's leading full-service yachting company, the professional team of experts at Yachts Caymans are always ready to accommodate all of your requirements with the utmost professionalism and discretion. So, whether you want to explore the world-famous wreck site of the 1945 submarine rescue ship or looking to swim with the colorful tropical fish, Cayman Islands' snorkel and dive destinations are the best in the Caribbean. To make your scuba diving experience in the stunning blue waters of the Cayman Islands an amazing one, pick the leader in yacht charters, Yachts Caymans. They offer their clients an exceptional yacht charter service at competitive rates.
