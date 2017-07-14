Country(s)
South Carolina Department Study Concludes Substance Abuse Recidivism Rates of 5%
South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon Services - 3 Year Study of Three Trees Center For Change Finds Recidivism Rates for Substance Abuse Offenders at 5%
COLUMBIA, S.C. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- In December of 2016 the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (PPPS) completed a study aimed at assessing the recidivism rate of offenders enrolled in the Three Trees Center for Change substance abuse program. The study was part of a broader multi-year study that reviewed various Three Threes correction programs. The overall study followed 382 offenders for 3 years after successfully completing the organization's Substance Abuse and Criminal Thinking education, Domestic Violence Intervention and Sex Offender Treatment programs.
Substance Abuse Program Study Results
The Substance Abuse Program study followed 100 clients for 3 years after they had completed the substance abuse and criminal thinking education program. The study found that 95 of these individuals had no new problems 3 years following their graduation. The study was overseen by Saskia Santos, PhD, of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Service. Dr. Santos explains, "Of those that completed the Substance Abuse and Criminal Thinking course, 95% successfully completed their term of supervision. Additionally, 95% of the participants did not have a subsequent admission".
The Full South Carolina PPPS Study is available for download publicly.
About Three Trees Stop Drop Think Program
Stop Drop Think is a division of Three Trees Center for Change, a forensic counseling company dedicated to reducing offender recidivism through evidence based curriculums. Three Trees offers services locally in Rock Hill S.C. or distance based services to anywhere in the world. The programs overall goal is to increase community safety by reducing offender recidivism.
