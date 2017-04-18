News By Tag
Brenda Bence Ranked #22 in World's Top 30 Coaching Professionals for 2017
Named along with other influential global coaches such as Marshall Goldsmith and Jack Canfield, the final coaches on the Global Gurus list support knowledge and personal / organizational development in their fields through speaking, training, books, and media. Criteria for judging the top 30 included:
Public opinion - 30%
Originality of ideas - 30%
Impact of original ideas - 10%
Practicality of ideas - 10%
Presentation style - 10%
Number of publications and writings - 5%
Guru factor 5%
"I am extremely honored to be ranked by Global Gurus as one of the World's Top 30 Executive Coaches," commented Ms. Bence. "Along with being grateful to the organization and to the people who voted for me, most importantly, this recognition indicates that my work is impacting leaders, future leaders, and organizations across the globe, helping to strengthen my platform in order to be able to provide even more in the future."
Information about Global Gurus is available at http://globalgurus.org/
About Brenda Bence:
Brenda Bence is passionate about two things: leadership and branding – and how the two work together. An internationally-
After earning her MBA from Harvard Business School, she spent the bulk of her career as an executive in multinationals, building brands across dozens of countries on four continents. Now, based out of Singapore and working across six continents, she has coached more than 700 executives from over 60 different nationalities to renewed growth and success. Trusted by many of the world's most recognized companies, Bence is known for her expertise, approachability, high level of engagement, and sense of humor.
To learn more about Brenda, please visit: www.BrendaBence.com
Brenda Bence is available for television, radio, and press interviews. Contact+1-312-
