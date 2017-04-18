 
News By Tag
* Executive Coach
* Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Brenda Bence Ranked #22 in World's Top 30 Coaching Professionals for 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Coach
Leadership

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

CHICAGO - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Coach, Professional Speaker and Author, Brenda Bence, has been ranked #22 on the World's Top 30 Coaching Professionals for 2017 by the Global Gurus organization.

Named along with other influential global coaches such as Marshall Goldsmith and Jack Canfield, the final coaches on the Global Gurus list support knowledge and personal / organizational development in their fields through speaking, training, books, and media. Criteria for judging the top 30 included:

Public opinion - 30%
Originality of ideas - 30%
Impact of original ideas - 10%
Practicality of ideas - 10%
Presentation style - 10%
Number of publications and writings - 5%
Guru factor 5%

"I am extremely honored to be ranked by Global Gurus as one of the World's Top 30 Executive Coaches," commented Ms. Bence. "Along with being grateful to the organization and to the people who voted for me, most importantly, this recognition indicates that my work is impacting leaders, future leaders, and organizations across the globe, helping to strengthen my platform in order to be able to provide even more in the future."

Information about Global Gurus is available at http://globalgurus.org/about/ and the 2017 Top 30 Coaching Gurus list is available at http://globalgurus.org/coaching-gurus-30/

About Brenda Bence:

Brenda Bence is passionate about two things: leadership and branding – and how the two work together.  An internationally-recognized leadership branding expert, Certified Global Speaking Professional, and Certified Senior Executive Coach, she is also the author of nine award-winning corporate and leadership branding books. Working with multinational corporations across the globe, she helps transform leaders and organizations through the power of leadership branding.

After earning her MBA from Harvard Business School, she spent the bulk of her career as an executive in multinationals, building brands across dozens of countries on four continents. Now, based out of Singapore and working across six continents, she has coached more than 700 executives from over 60 different nationalities to renewed growth and success. Trusted by many of the world's most recognized companies, Bence is known for her expertise, approachability, high level of engagement, and sense of humor.

To learn more about Brenda, please visit: www.BrendaBence.com

Brenda Bence is available for television, radio, and press interviews. Contact+1-312-242-1830, or email "Interviews@BrendaBence.com" for availability.
End
Source:
Email:***@brendabence.com
Tags:Executive Coach, Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BDA International Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share