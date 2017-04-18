News By Tag
World Music and Jazz Group Filtron M to Release New Album "Astoria Roots Live"
Filtron M represents a diverse cross-section of many groups and sub-projects and comprises an array of artists from around the globe. Stemming from their collaborative arrangements and the musical freedom afforded each member, the players individually provide their voice through their respective instruments resulting in a contemporary, worldly sound.
Astoria Roots Live showcases Filtron M's effective use of layered rhythms, driving grooves and probing bass lines, largely drawing from Koch's eclectic compositions. The recording features the original core band of the Astoria Roots unit, consisting of keyboardist/
Filtron M will host an album release party for Astoria Roots Live on June 1, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. at Nublu, 62 Avenue C, New York, NY. For more information visit https://filtronm.com/
