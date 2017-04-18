Country(s)
Industry News
AirCargo 2017 announces as the Keynote Speaker: David Charles Bernstein, Chairman and CEO of Rock-It Cargo
Bernstein to share stories and lessons learned from his more than thirty-five years as the premier forwarder to the concert, live events and entertainment industries.
Held annually, the AirCargo conference offers networking opportunities, exhibitor space and educational agenda items for air cargo professionals to attend and learn with their colleagues from around the globe.
Mr. Bernstein is CEO and Chairman of Rock-it Cargo and Chairman of Rock Solid Holdings. He has over thirty-five years experience in freight forwarding for the live entertainment industry, handling the international travel and shipping components of some of the largest acts in the world. Since he first started at Rock-it Cargo in 1985, as President and CEO he has grown the organization from $15 million in sales to over $250 million and a dominant position in the live event forwarding space.
Through his stewardship, Rock-It has positioned itself as a global leader in other specialty freight forwarding areas such as as fine arts, theater, sports, and corporate live events. In 2014, Mr. Bernstein formed Rock Solid Holdings and expanded beyond freight forwarding into live event stage production with the acquisition of Tait Towers, the preeminent designer and fabricator of live event equipment.
An avid airplane fan and a serial entrepreneur, his first solo flight was in 1973 at the age of sixteen and he has gone on to own three different aircraft companies and still owns his own Boeing 707. He was a part owner of a small music management company that launched the Dixie Chicks and with two partners he bought Showpower and built it up into the largest portable power company in live entertainment before selling it to GE.
"We are beyond thrilled that our attendees at AirCargo 2017 will have a chance to hear from someone with a background as diverse as David's," says Brandon Fried, Executive Director of The Airforwarders Association, one of the four presenting associations of AirCargo. "David's business requires Rock-It to be on time, every time, or the show doesn't go on. In this high-pressure environment, David can share with the audience what it is like to manage this can't-fail business while at the same time engendering fierce loyalty and retaining staff at a rate well above the industry average."
"David's in the entertainment business. We're going to make this an entertaining start to our conference."
Hawaiian Airlines Cargo is the presenting sponsor of the Keynote Address, along with The Airforwarders Association (AfA), the Air-Expedited Motor Carriers Association (AEMCA), Airports Council International - North American (ACI-NA) and the Express Logistics Association (XLA).
For more information on David including a video reel prepared exclusively for AirCargo and to register, visit http://www.aircargoconference.com.
Contact
Fiona Morgan
***@aemca.org
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse